Wyalusing softball wins expectation shattering title

WYALUSING — Entering the 2022 season, Wyalusing head coach John Loomis set the goal of a winning record.
The Lady Rams shattered those expectations by winning the NTL Large School Division title.
“I really didn’t expect to win a league championship, so I am really proud of this group and the hard work they have put in,” coach Loomis said.
Wyalusing clinched the league title in thrilling fashion, as Laci Norton hit a walk off single to defeat Wellsboro 10-9 after trailing 9-0.
“Laci has been a tremendous leader this season and she always has the team fired up,” coach Loomis said.
Norton has embraced her role as a leader and believes that this team has earned the right to be champions.
“The hard work this team has put in is nothing I have ever seen before so every single one of these girls deserve this league title,” Norton said.
Coach Loomis said that the turning point for the team this season was a 13-0 loss to North Penn-Liberty in the Lady Rams’ second game of the season.
Wyalusing went on to win eight of its next nine games, putting the Lady Rams in prime position to win a league title.
“The resiliency has been amazing and these kids never cease to amaze me,” coach Loomis said. “It is just a good group of kids and it has been a fun ride.”
The Lady Rams most recent game was a 3-0 road loss to the NTL Small School division champions Northeast Bradford.
Loomis noted that the game was an important test for his team and that the loss will go a long way in preparing his team for the post season.
The Lady Rams are ready and excited for a potential post season run, but Wyalusing has one more regular season game to worry about, hosting Wallenpaupack today at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.