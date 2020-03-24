The biggest thing for high school athletes at this time is the uncertainty.
Will they get to have a spring sports season? Will they get to be back with their teammates, and return to school? And, if so, when?
For high school athletes, the uncertainty can be tough. The thought of losing spring sports, especially for seniors, is scary.
Things are looking bleak with all college sports calling off their spring schedules, and pro leagues looking at possible May, or even June, returns.
Over the next couple weeks we will talk with high school athletes and let their words be heard on what this entire situation is like for them.
For Wyalusing’s Hailey Jayne there is one season that means more than anything else.
The Rams junior waits all year for softball season to start.
It’s something she works for all year long, a sport in which she has been an all-state selection twice in two years.
Now, the sport Jayne loves may not be there for her.
With the spring season delayed, and knowing if it will ever happen up in the air, it’s hard for players that train all year for this season.
“It really breaks my heart to see the seasons being taken right out of our hands and not being able to do anything about it,” Jayne said. “It’s just so sad to see the season ripped away from us Softball is my favorite season and I live for it every year.”
While it’s a really rough time for athletes right now, it does give players like Jayne a little different perspective about the sport they love.
“Realizing that I’m not going to be able to spend time with my teammates at practice and compete in games has really made me realize that I shouldn’t take the time I have for granted,” Jayne said.
With the success she’s had her first two years in high school there were a lot of goals that Jayne had in mind in the future. Now, she’s wondering if she can reach some of those milestones she set for herself.
“I never would have thought something like this could happen,” Jayne said. “It’s also extremely sad to think about the goals I’ve been working so hard for and not being able to reach them because of this virus taking away the season (potentially). I wanted to reach 100 hits, 500 strikeouts and have the most wins in Wyalusing softball history, but I won’t be able to achieve this if we lose the rest of the season.”
While it’s hard for every athlete, Jayne knows this has to be especially tough on the seniors on the team.
“This is truly an awful thing happening to our society,” Jayne said. “And, my heart aches for seniors who have looked forward to this sport this season. I’m really just in shock and at a loss for words. I really hope we can compete.”
