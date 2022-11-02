ATHENS — The reigning District IV Class AA Champion Wyalusing Lady Rams survived a five-set battle with Williamson on Friday to clinch their spot in the finals.

“It just makes it 10 times more emotional when it’s like your last opportunity to play, so you go out on that court, and every time you think this could be my last time,” Senior Hannah Ely said of what the win meant to her and her teammates. “It’s just so much stress and pressure, so to win that was just all lifted off and I’m so excited for my team.”