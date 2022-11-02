ATHENS — The reigning District IV Class AA Champion Wyalusing Lady Rams survived a five-set battle with Williamson on Friday to clinch their spot in the finals.
“It just makes it 10 times more emotional when it’s like your last opportunity to play, so you go out on that court, and every time you think this could be my last time,” Senior Hannah Ely said of what the win meant to her and her teammates. “It’s just so much stress and pressure, so to win that was just all lifted off and I’m so excited for my team.”
When it came to handling that stress and pressure — the Lady Rams handled it with poise and showed why they are the defending Class AA Champs.
The team includes nine seniors, and nearly every one of the experienced players in the lineup showed up to battle in District IV Quarterfinals.
“When you have nine seniors, you want it for them pretty badly,” Wyalusing coach Jennifer Newton said. “We came into this knowing it was going to be a battle.”
In the first set of play, it looked like Wyalusing would come away without much adversity, jumping out to a 13-4 lead.
But Williamson would rally back behind some monstrous swings at the net by Taylor Rae Jones.
They would close it to 24-21 — but Wyalusing would hang on with Olivia Carr landing the final blow with an ace to go up 1-0.
In set two, the matchup that was going to be key in the game started to reveal itself — with both Ely and Jones dominating the net when they were up front and the other team taking advantage when they rotated to the back row.
Williamson would take advantage of those opportunities when they showed, and took the second set 25-22.
Wyalusing would answer back in the next set, and after both teams refused to go down easy, the Lady Rams outlasted Williamson in a 29-27 win finished off by a big block by London Edwards to regain their lead 2-1.
Williamson evened things up in the fourth and tied things up with a 25-22 win — forcing a game-deciding fifth set.
The final set would continue to be back and forth, with no team building a lead of more than two points throughout.
Some big blocks by senior middle hitter Olivia Leichliter, some timely kills by senior Anna Kipp, and a few more pivotal kills by Ely helped seal the deal as the Lady Rams would escape with a 17-15 victory to punch their ticket to the finals in an instant classic.
Ely was fantastic in the win, recording monstrous kills, blocks, and point-saving digs all over the floor.
At every turn, it seemed the senior had an answer for Williamson — and her battle with Williamsons’ Jones was one for the ages.
“I’m not going to lie, she’s a fantastic competitor,” Ely said. “She’s good at what she does, but at the end of the day, it comes down to who wants it more.”
Ely may have been impressive in the victory, but the entirety of the Wyalusing squad deserves credit for their performance in the game.
Priscella Newton was pivotal on defense with a ton of high-difficulty digs in the back row, and the entire Wyalusing defense was stellar in the win.
“We would be nothing without our defense,” Coach Newton said.
Coach Newton credited her team for keeping their poise in a match that lasted over 150 minutes — and their experience was key in outlasting their opponent.
“I don’t think it’s me, they’ve been together since they were 10 years old,” Coach Newton said on keeping her team engaged in such a long match. “They can do it themselves.”
Now the rematch is set — and the Lady Rams will see a familiar foe in the finals with NP-Liberty looming.
After coming away with a 3-0 sweep last season, they are once again, excited for the opportunity to compete at the highest level.
“Last year, we came into that District Final just happy to be there,” Coach Newton said. “I still feel the same way… There’s a lot of teams in Pennsylvania right now not playing, so we are just grateful for the opportunity, and however the chips fall, they fall.”
Wyalusing and NP-Liberty are set to battle it out for the District IV crown on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Athens.
