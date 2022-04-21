WYALUSING — In Northern Tier League track on Wednesday the Wyalusing boys and girls teams swept Athens and Sayre.
Girls
Wyalusing 94. Athens 80, Sayre 5
Olivia Haley had an excellent showing for the Lady Rams. Haley won the 100 meter dash in 12.9 seconds followed by Athens’ Emily Henderson in 14.2 and Wyalusing’s Rayne Wood in 15.3 seconds.
Haley won the 400 meter dash in 1:03.9. Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin placed second in 1:06.1 and Thea Bently finished third in 1:10.6.
Athens’ Sara Bronson dominated the distance events. Bronson won the 800 meter run in 2:53.4 followed by Athens’ Emma Bronson in 2:55.2 and Wyalusing’s Laina Beebe in 3:02.2.
Sara Bronson won the 1,600 meter run in 5:47. Athens’ Emma Bronson placed second in 5:48 and Wyaluisng’s Kayla Beebe finished third in 5:58.
The Bronson sisters finished side by side in the girls 3,200 meter run. Sara Bronson won in 12:49.2 and Emma Bronson finished in 12:49.3. Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe placed third in 13:09.9.
Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton won the pole vault event with a cleared height of 6 feet, 9 inches. Wyalusing’s Celia Rohan cleared 6-06, and Wyalusing’s Taylor Spencer cleared 6-0.
Athens’ Emily Henderson won the girls 100 meter hurdles in 18.4 seconds followed by Wyalusing’s Layla Botts in 19.4, and Sayre’s Rose Shikanga in 20 seconds.
Athens had the top three finishers for the discus throw. Olivia Bartlow won with a final mark of 89-7, Emma Pernaselli placed second with a mark of 84-5, and Rachel Jelliff had mark of 70-9.
The top three finishes in the high jump event belonged to Wyalusing. Hannah Ely jumped 4-10, Savannah McKracken jumped 4-4, and Mia Wilcox tied a 4-04 distance.
Athens won the 4x400 relay in 5:18.2 and the 4x800 relay in 13.7.
Athens’ Emma Pernaselli won the shot put with a distance of 30-6.50. Athens’ Olivia Bartlow placed second with a mark of 29-10, and Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis threw 25-10 to place third.
Athens’ Emily Henderson won the girls 300 meter hurdles in 56.7 followed by Wyalusing’s Anna Kipp in 1:01.8.
The top three finishes went to Wyalusing in the triple jump. Layla Botts won with a distance of 29-5, followed by Priscilla Newton at 29-04.5, and Emilee Otis at 28-07.
Wyalusing won the 4x100 meter relay in 54.4 and Athens placed second in 1:03.8.
Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin won the 200 meter dash in 29.7. Wyalusing’s Mia Wilcox placed second in 30.3, and Athens’ Thea Bentley ran a 31.9.
Wyalusing’s Layla Botts won the long jump with a distance of 13-11.5. Lady Rams teammate Priscilla Newton placed second at 12-04.5, and Wyalusing’s Anna Kipp jumped 11-03.
Athens’ Emma Pernaselli won the javelin throw with a distance of 82-03. Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis placed second at 75-08, and Wyalusing’s Brooklyn Milne threw 70-4.
Boys
Wyalusing 89, Athens 81, Sayre 19
Sayre’s Mason Hughey won the 200 and 400 meter dash.
Hughey finished the 200 meter dash in 23.8 followed by Athens’ Jaden Wright in 24.1 and Athens’ Carter Lewis in 24.8.
Hughey won the 400 meter dash in 53.7. Athens’ Ethan Denlinger placed second in 57.5 and Wyalusing’s Liam Franklin ran a 59.6.
The javelin was also won by Hughey with a mark of 136-9. Wyalusing’s Abram bennett threw 126-7, and Athens’ Josh Martin reached 105-06.
Athens’ Kyle Anthony won the 800, 1,600, and 3,200.
Athens’ Anthony and Ethan Denlinger tied in the 800 run with a time of 2:24.8. Wyalusing’s Landen Kaufmann placed third in 2:30.1.
Anthony won the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:10 followed by Wyalusing’s Landen Kaufmann in 5:13 and Jake Caplan in 5:23.1.
The 3,200 meter run was won by Anthony in 11:46.1. Wyalusing’s Trennan Tewksbury ran an 11:47, and Brody Fuhrey placed third in 12:03.8.
Athens’ Ethan Denlinger won the pole vault with a mark of 8-06. Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger reached 8-0, and Alex Hunsinger reached 7-6.
Athens’ Jaden Wright won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.5. Wyalusing’s Joey Gonsauls placed second in 11.9 and Athens’ Carter Lewis finished third in 12 seconds.
Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman won the discus throw with a distance of 111-9. Wyalusing’s Abram Bennett placed second at 101-6 and Athens’ Josh Martin placed third with a mark of 99-10.
Palfreyman also won the shot put with a mark of 41-11. Wyalusing’s Dereck Baldwin placed second with a mark of 38-7 and Wyalusing’s Abram Bennett placed third at 35-8.
Athens’ Levi Kuhns won the 110 meter hurdles in 16.8 seconds followed by Athens’ Ronel Ankam in 18.6 and Wyalusing’s James Rogan in 19.7.
Wyalusing’s Ethan Lewis and Grady Cobb tied in the high jump with a height of 5-06. Athens’ Keegan Congdon placed third at 4-10.
Cobb won the long jump at 19-0. Athens’ Levi Kuhns jumped 17-9 and Wyalusing’s Nolan Oswald reached 17-2.
Athens won the 4x400 meter relay in 3:47.9. Sayre placed second in 4:01.2 and Wyalusing finished third in 4:09.1.
Ankam won the 300 meter hurdles in 46 seconds followed by teammate Levi Kuhns in 50.2, and Wyalusing’s James Rogan with a time of 50.6.
Wyalusing won the 4x800 meter relay in 10:09 and Athens placed second in 11:54.
Wyalusing took home all top three finishes in the triple jump. Ethan Lewis jumped 37-6, Nolan Oswald reached 37-1 and Ayden Hunsinger reached 36-2.
The Rams won the 4x100 meter relay in 47.1 seconds.
Athens will compete in the Bald Eagle Invitational on Friday at 2 p.m. in Lock Haven.
