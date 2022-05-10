WYALUSING — The Wyalusing boys and girls track teams both earned victories in an NTL quad-meet over Northeast Bradford, Canton, and Sullivan County on Monday.
For the boys, Wyalusing finished first (102 points), followed by NEB (86) in second, Canton (65), and Sullivan County (1).
The Wyalusing girls finished first (113.5 points), Canton finished second (48.5), followed by NEB (47), and Sullivan County (8).
Boys
Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger won the pole vault event with a final height of nine feet and teammate Ayden Hunsinger placed second.
Ram Kashawn Cameron won the 100 meter dash in 11.6 seconds followed by Northeast Bradford’s Brayden Miller and Wyaluisng’s Brian Arnold in second and third place.
Canton’s Kyle Kapichok won the discus throw at 133-feet, 10-inches, as NEB’s Ethan Finch placed second and Canton’s Caiden Williams finished third.
Wyalusing’s James Rogan won the 110 hurdles in 18 seconds and NEB’s Austin Kithcart placed second.
NEB’s Brandon Kuhn won the 800 in 2:08, as Wyalusing’s Brody Fuhrey and Canton’s Benjamin Fitch placed second and third.
NEB’s Austin Kithcart won the high jump at 5-feet, 8-inches, followed by Caiden Williams and Ethan Lewis.
The Panthers won the 4x400 relay in 3:48 followed by Wyalusing and Canton.
Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman won the shot put with a final distance of 40-feet, 6-inches, as NEB’s Ethan Finch and Daniel Seeley placed second and third.
NEB’s Aiden Kapr won the 300 hurdles in 47.7 seconds, as Wyalusing’s James Rogan placed second and Canton’s Thomas Guindon finished third.
Northeast Bradford won the 4x800 relay in 9:05 and Wyalusing placed second.
NEB’s Aydin Finch won the 1600 in 5:15, as Wyalusing’s Trennan Tewksbury placed second, and Canton’s Brayden Vroman finished third.
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk won the triple jump at 38-feet, 11-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Nolan Oswald and Ethan Lewis.
The Panthers won the 4x100 relay in 49.6 seconds and Canton finished second.
Jace Nichols won the javelin for NEB at 126-feet, 5-inches, as Canton’s Kyle Kapichok finished second, followed up by Wyalusing’s Abram Bennett.
NEB’s Shakei Smith won the 400 in 53.2 seconds, as Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk and Wyalusing’s Liam Franklin placed second and third.
Isaiah Niemcyzk won the 200 in 24.6 seconds for Canton, followed by Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold in second place, and Joey Gonsauls in third place.
NEB’s Ryan Jones won the 3200 in 12:29, as Canton’s Hunter Huffman finished second, and Wyalusing’s Evan Johnson took home third.
Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron won the long jump at 20-feet, 6-inches, as teammates Nolan Oswald and Grady Cobb placed second and third.
Girls
Canton’s Kendall Kitchen won the pole vault at 8-feet, as Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton and Hayley Newton placed second and third.
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley won the 100 in 12.9 seconds, as teammate Kassandra Kerin took home second and Canton’s Megan Eagleberger placed third.
Lady Ram Anna Kipp won the 100 hurdles in 19 seconds.
NEB’s Emma Neuber won the discus throw with a final distance of 86-feet, 8-inches, teammate Maisie Neuber placed second, and Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis finished third.
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch won the 800 in 2:28, followed by Canton’s Camille McRoberts and Kayla Beebe in second and third.
Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely won the high jump at 4-feet, 11-inches, as teammates Savannah McCracken and Mia Wilcox placed second and third.
Wyalusing won the 4x400 in 4:30 and Canton finished second.
NEB’s Emma Neuber won the shot put at 28-feet, 7 1/2-inches, as Sullivan County’s Kassidy Beinlich placed second, and Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis finished third.
Wyalusing’s Emma Kipp won the 300 hurdles in 1:06 and the Lady Rams won the 4x800 in 14:46.
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch won the 1600 in 5:28, followed by Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe and Canton’s Kali Wesneski in second and third.
Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton won the triple jump at 29-feet, 2-inches, followed up by teammates Emilee Otis and Anna Kipp.
Wyalusing won the 4x100 in 53.1 seconds and Canton placed second.
NEB’s Maisie Neuber won the javelin with a distance of 96-feet, 9-inches, as Canton’s Samantha Brackman placed second, and Wyalusing’s Marissa Johnson finished third.
Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin won the 400 in 1:07.3 followed by Canton’s Laci Niemczyk and NEB’s Amelia Kapr.
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley won the 200 in 27.2 seconds, as Canton’s Kendall Kitchen placed second, and Sullivan County’s Kassidy Beinlich finished third.
NEB’s Lilah Hughes won the 3200 in 13:23 followed by Wyaluisng’s Kira Allen and Laina Beebe in second and third.
Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely won the long jump at 15-feet, followed up by Canton’s Kendall Kitchen and Wyalusing’s Layla Botts.
