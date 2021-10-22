Wyalusing sweeps Sayre

SAYRE — The Wyalusing volleyball team swept Sayre 25-17, 25-17, 18-16 on Thursday night.
Emilee Otis recorded 19 assists and four kills for the Lady Rams. Priscilla Newton had a team high 15 digs.
Sage Superko led Wyalusing with nine kills. Reanne Rodriguez and London Edwards both finished with 13 digs.
Wyalusing improved to 12-5 on the season. The Lady Rams host Williamsport Saturday at 11 a.m.
Canton 3, NEB 0
The Canton Volleyball team moved one step closer to an NTL title, sweeping Northeast Bradford 27-25, 25-20, 25-23 on Thursday night.
Lady Warriors setter Allyson recorded 25 assists and had six digs. Aislyn Williams led the team in kills with nine.
Rachel Martin was a serving specialist finishing with six service aces and 14 points.
Trisha Gilbert led Canton in points with 20 and also had 11 digs.
Canton improved to 10-2 and 9-2 in NTL action. The Lady Warriors travel to play Troy Saturday with the JV game set for noon.
