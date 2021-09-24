WYALUSING — The host Wyalusing Lady Rams cruised to a 3-0 sweep of Sayre on Thursday evening.
Wyalusing won the first set 25-17, the second 25-15, and the third 25-17.
Reanne Rodriguez led the Rams with six aces and 13 digs. Emilee Otis dished out 13 assists, while Karissa Brown finished with seven kills and Priscilla Newton added eight digs.
Wyalusing also got six kills from London Edwards. Hannah Ely had four kills, while Olivia Tewksbury added four assists and Sage Superko ended the match with three kills.
Gabrielle Shaw recorded three aces for Sayre, and Madison Belles added on two more.
Belles also had two kills, three digs and one block.
Rachael Vandermark and Alexis Frisbie led Sayre with four digs each.
Emma Smith led the team in assists, with four.
Wyalusing will travel to Northeast Bradford for an 11:30 a.m. match on Saturday. Sayre will look to bounce back against North Penn/Liberty at home on Sept. 28, with the match set to start at 6 p.m
Williamson 3, Athens 0
TIOGA — The Athens volleyball team dropped its match against Williamson on Thursday, losing in three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-13, and 25-13.
“Our own errors cost us the game,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “All Williamson had to do was get the ball over to our side.”
Williamson forced 27 service errors in the match.
Athens was led by Taylor Walker with three kills, and Cassy Friend had two.
Audrey Clare and Jenny Ryan each aced one serve.
The Wildcats will take on Wyalusing at home at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.
