TOWANDA — Wyalusing track swept Towanda on Tuesday, as the boys won 82-50 over the Black Knights, and the girls won 82-57.
In the boys meet, Joey Gonsauls won the 100 meter sprint for the Rams, and teammate Zibiah Walton won the 200 meter sprint. James Rogan won the 300 meter hurdles and Brody Fuhrey won the 400 meter sprint.
Jake Caplan took first in the 800 meter run for Wyalusing and Trennan Tewksbury won the 1,600 meter run. Dylan Johns won the high jump event, and Josh Stoddard finished first in the javelin throw. Jacob Palfreyman took home first in the discus throw and shot put.
Wyalusing’s boys relay teams won all three events.
For Towanda, Mitchell Mosier claimed the top spot in the pole vault, while Michael Ferrulli won the long jump. Jacob Carr finished in first in the 3,200 meter run for the Black Knights. Logan Lambert added wins in the 110 meter hurdles and triple jump events.
In the girls meet, Olivia Haley won the 400 meter sprint for Wyalusing, and teammate Kayla Beebe added wins in the 800 meter and 3,200 meter runs. Fellow Ram Kira Allen won the 1,600 meter run.
Hannah Ely won the high jump for Wyalusing, and Taylor Spencer took first in the pole vault. Adeline Sutton placed first in the discus throw, while Alyssa Neagle won the triple jump. Emilee Otis won the javelin throw for the Rams.
Wyalusing’s relay teams won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter relay events.
Anna Dunn contributed wins in the 100 meter and 200 meter sprint for Towanda, while Kelci Carle 100 meter and 300 meter hurdle events. Athena Chacona won the shot put, and Cheyenne Morgan won the triple jump for the Black Knights.
Towanda’s 400 meter relay team took first in the event.
Williamson, Sayre at Canton
CANTON — Canton’s girls track team picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday, beating Williamson 84-80 and Sayre 84-27 in a tri-meet.
On the boys side, Canton picked up a win over Sayre 66-22, but fell to Williamson 150-66.
In the girls meet, Daveian Crowley collected three wins for Canton, winning the 100 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter sprint events. Teammate Kali Wesneski won the 1,600 meter run, while Camille McRoberts won the 800 meter run.
Alexis McRoberts added wins in the 300 meter hurdles and discus throw for the Warriors. Kendall Kitchen won the long jump and pole vault for Canton, while Adrianna Yellenic placed first in the shot put. Samantha Brackman won the javelin competition for Canton.
Canton’s relay teams placed first in the 400 meter and 1,600 meter relays. Alexis and Camille McRoberts, Laci Niemczyk and Wesneski competed in the 1,600 relay event for the Warriors.
For Sayre, Rose Shikanga won the 100 meter hurdles and Kait Sutton won the triple jump.
In the boys meet, Kyle Kapichok won the discus throw and shot put for Canton. Wyatt Karpinski won the javelin for the Warriors.
Canton’s relay team of Simon Wile, Lawrence Halbfoerster, Brayden Vroman and Hunter Huffman won the 3,200 meter relay event.
For Sayre, Marcos Quiros won the 100 meter and 200 meter sprint events. Teammate Carter Bleiler notched a win in the pole vault.
NEB, North Penn-Mansfield at Wellsboro
WELLSBORO — A handful of athletes picked up individual victories for Northeast Bradford in Tuesday’s tri-meet with North Penn-Mansfield and Wellsboro at Wellsboro.
In the girls meet, Lizzie Gorsline picked up a win in the 400 meter sprint, while Gracelyn Laudermilch grabbed first in the the 800 meter run. Fellow Panther Amelia Kapr won the 3,200 meter run and Emma Neuber took first in the shot put, javelin and discus.
On the boys side, Ryan Jones placed first in the 3,200 meter run for NEB while Aiden Kapr grabbed a win in the 300 meter hurdles.
NEB’s boys 1,600 meter relay team of Kapr, Aydin Finch, Jaydyn Comstra and Brayden Miller took first as well.
