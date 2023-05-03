TOWANDA — Wyalusing track swept Towanda on Tuesday, as the boys won 82-50 over the Black Knights, and the girls won 82-57.

In the boys meet, Joey Gonsauls won the 100 meter sprint for the Rams, and teammate Zibiah Walton won the 200 meter sprint. James Rogan won the 300 meter hurdles and Brody Fuhrey won the 400 meter sprint.