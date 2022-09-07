WYALUSING — The Towanda and Wyalusing volleyball teams battled it out on Tuesday night, with the Lady Rams ultimately beating their rival in four sets.
Wyalusing won each of the first two sets by a score of 25-17.
The Lady Knights battled back to win the third set 25-23.
Towanda led by as much as nine points in the fourth set, but Wyalusing clawed back to win it 25-17 to secure the victory in the match.
“This is a group from junior high on up that never gets frazzled when they’re behind,” Wyalusing coach Jen Newton said. “Whether it’s sets or points, they just seem to pull it back together and they play together well.”
Despite the loss, Towanda coach Linda Messner was pleased with how her team played and the progression the players have made so far in the young season.
That progress showed on the stat sheet.
Paige Manchester racked up a team-high 21 kills and added three blocks, while Gracie Schoonover added five kills and five blocks for Towanda.
Brea Overpeck recorded six kills, while Shaylee Greenland contributed 11 points and Brynn Woodruff had nine points for the Lady Knights.
Before the season, Newton saw her team’s serve receive as a strength, and that continued on Tuesday night.
“Our serve receive (was great),” she said. “I keep going back to that. I think our serve receive is unstoppable against some really tough servers.”
The Lady Rams will look to remain undefeated on the road against Williamsport at 7 p.m. Thursday, and Towanda will host North Penn-Mansfield at 7:30 p.m. the same night.
Canton 3, Athens 0
CANTON — Canton swept Athens in an NTL volleyball matchup on Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors won the first and second sets 25-17. The third set was closer, with Canton winning 25-21.
Jenny Ryan had a busy night for the Lady Wildcats, tallying 12 digs, 10 assists and four kills, while Braelynn Wood added eight digs and four kills
Audrey Clare had a team-high seven kills to go along with six digs for Athens.
Kassie Babcock tallied 10 digs and two kills for Athens and Ella Coyle added eight digs with two kills.
For Canton, Aislyn Williams racked up a match-high 20 assists to go along with seven digs and four blocks.
Keri Wesneski had eight points, three aces, eight kills and six digs, while Jillaney Hartford had five kills and four blocks for the Lady Warriors.
Also for Canton, Madison Hulbert tallied 12 points, three aces and six digs; Tara Gilbert had a match-high six aces; Marissa Ostrander recorded five points, two kills and five digs; and Kendall Kitchen added four kills and two digs.
Athens will try to rebound when it hosts Cowanesque Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and Canton will Travel to Wyalusing on Sept. 12.
North Penn-Liberty 3, Troy 2
TROY — The Lady Trojans dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision in an NTL volleyball match against North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday.
Troy won the first set 25-15.
NP-L then took a 2-1 lead in the match, winning the second set 25-13 and the third 25-11.
The Lady Trojans tied things up with a 25-17 win in the fourth set, but NP-L won the deciding fifth set 16-5.
Meredith Cole recorded 12 kills and 11 digs for Troy, while Kali Ayers had six kills, nine digs and 12 assists for Troy.
Madison Vargas tallied five kills, six digs, 13 assists and four aces for the Lady Trojans, and Josie Kerrick added four kills and eight digs.
The Lady Trojans will have a week off before they host Wellsboro on Sept. 13.
