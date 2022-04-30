Wyalusing takes down Towanda

WYSOX — The lethal Wyalusing baseball offense delivered another impressive performance, defeating Towanda 11-5 on Friday evening.
Wyalusing scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull away from the Black Knights.
Two straight walks and then an error scored Wyalusing’s first run of the fifth inning. Kenny Mapes made it 6-3 on an RBI single. Trehnon Hugo was walked, scoring the Rams’ seventh run.
Blake Morningstar and Robert English each had three hits for the Rams. Mornigstar recorded two RBI and English finished with one RBI.
Wyalusing’s Kevin Vandemark went 2-for-2 with one RBI. Nick Vanderpool Jr. and CJ Carr each had one hit and two RBI.
Pitching 6 2/3 innings, Hunter House allowed four runs and struck out eight.
Alex Bowman hit a home run for the Black Knights in the sixth inning. He went 2-for-2 on the day.
Towanda’s Jack Wheaton had one hit and one RBI. Dawson Butts had one hit.
The Black Knights committed eight errors.
Octavius Chacona allowed two earned runs, while striking out five in four innings on the mound for Towanda.
Wyalusing (13-0) travels to face Athens on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Towanda hosts Montgomery on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Canton 8, Cowanesque Valley 6
CANTON — Trailing 5-4 in the sixth inning, the Canton baseball team scored four straight runs, defeating Cowanesque Valley 8-6 on Friday evening.
In the third, inning Cooper Kitchen and Weston Bellows hit back-to-back RBI singles, giving Canton a 2-0 lead.
Canton scored two more runs in the fifth inning. Bellows hit an RBI groundout and Kitchen scored on a wild pitch.
Cowanenesque Valley scored five runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-4 lead.
Kitchen hit another RBI single in the sixth inning. Gavin Morse and Brenen Taylor hit consecutive RBI singles, putting Canton back in front 8-5.
Holden Ward pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Warriors. Ward struck out six while allowing one earned run.
Kitchen pitched the final 1 1/3 innings and did not allow a run. Kitchen went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Bellows went 2-for-4 with three RBI, while Morse had two hits and one RBI.
Canton hosts South Williamsport on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
