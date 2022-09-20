TUNKHANNOCK – The Wyalusing volleyball team took second place at the Tunkhannock Tournament on Saturday.
Wyalusing would take three two-set sweeps in pool play, taking down Lake Lehman 25-12 and 25-17, Western Wayne 25-21 and 24-23, and Dallas 25-20 and 25-22.
They split contests with Athens (25-22, 13-25) and Wyoming Area (22-25 and 25-20).
In the semi-finals, Wyalusing topped Hazelton 2-1 by scores with wins of 25-13 and 15-10 after falling in the first set by a score of 25-20.
In the finals, Dallas would sweep the Lady Rams 25-21 and 25-21 to end the day with Wyalusing in second place.
The Lady Rams are back on the court in Sayre on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.