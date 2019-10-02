Wyalusing will be honoring Jim Huffman on Thursday during their home volleyball game with Wellsboro.
The game will have a Hawaiian theme with everyone being asked to join in by dressing in their favorite tropical wear, as Huffman loved Hawaiian shirts, according to Wyalusing volleyball coach Jennifer Newton.
There will be a basket raffle, pizza, Hawaiian leis and flower hair clips on sale to raise money for Huffman’s scholarship fund that benefits a football and volleyball player at Wyalusing.
“Jim was our JV Coach spouse of our Head Coach Gayle Huffman that was killed tragically last year the night before the district playoff,” said Newton. “He was a teacher, mentor, friend and volunteer in our district.”
