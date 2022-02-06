WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls basketball team played stout defense and contained North Penn in a 33-27 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Wyalusing led 10-9 after the first quarter. The script was the same in the second quarter and the scored was deadlocked 16-16 at halftime.
The Rams pulled away in the third quarter. Bryn Zionkowski scored three from beyond the arc and Wyalusing outscored the Mounties 13-3.
North Penn-Liberty outscored Wyalusing 8-4 in the fourth quarter but it was not enough to mount a full comeback.
Zionkowski finished with 12 points and Olivia Leichliter scored 10 points for the Rams.
Sidney Landis and Elizabeth Stetter each scored nine points for North Penn-Liberty.
Wyalusing is back in action on Tuesday, hitting the road to face Athens at 6 p.m.
