WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams rolled to a second consecutive victory on Friday night, defeating Cowanesque Valley 46-21.
Wyalusing (2-0, 2-0) got off to a slow start, allowing Cowanesque Valley (0-2, 0-2) to score a touchdown on the first drive of the game, — a run by quarterback Tucker St. Peter
“I don’t know what it is, why we’re starting slow,” Wyalusing coach Jimmy Buchmann said. “It seems right now we’re a second half team, which is fine, but to a complete football team you have to play all four quarters the same exact way. That’s something we need to work on.”
After the Cowanesque Valley touchdown, the Rams dominated the rest of the game.
“I think we tried to go off to the big plays a little early,” Buchmann said. “Then we found the run game and tried to stick to that.”
After turning the ball over on downs on its first possession, Wyalusing forced a fumble to get the ball back.
The next play was a 40-yard touchdown run on an end-around by Kashawn Cameron to give the Rams the lead in the second quarter.
Cameron ran for a 90-yard score on the same exact play later in the quarter.
“Our philosophy is if something is working, keep going to it until the defense adjusts to it,” Buchman said.
Cowanesque Valley never fully adjusted.
“We practiced (stopping) it all week,” coach Mike Schmitt said. “We never really adjusted to it … I don’t know if we ever really stopped it. That kid is real fast, and we couldn’t get used to his speed.”
Running back Alex Mosier was difficult to tackle the entire night, and scored two touchdowns of his own. Both were one-yard runs.
Quarterback Mitchell Burke also had a rushing touchdown from ten-yards out.
Elliott Good and Jacob Schmitt each scored touchdowns for Cowanesque Valley late in the game.
Buchmann said he was satisfied with the win, but added there was a lot to improve on.
“We had too many missed tackles,” he said. “We had them on third and long twice, and they got two first downs … We have to correct and fix all that stuff.”
“It’s easier to work on things you have to clean up when you’re 2-0,” he added. “But we have a lot of work to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.