WELLSBORO — The Wyalusing boys and girls track teams both took care of business over Wellsboro and Canton on Tuesday.
On the boys’ side, Wyalusing placed first with 70 points, Wellsboro (65) finished second, and Canton (50) placed third.
For the girls, Wyalusing won with 86.5 points, followed by Wellsboro (71) and Canton (31.5).
Boys
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk won the 400 in 55.13 seconds and fellow Warrior Ashton Rockwell placed third in 59.74.
Niemczyk placed third in the long jump with a distance of 18-feet, 2 3/4 inches and placed third in the triple jump at 37-feet, 9-inches. Wyalusing’s Ethan Lewis at 39-feet tied for second.
Wyalusing’s Landen Kauffman won the 1600 in 5:15.45, followed by Canton’s Ben Fitch in 5:22.50 and Wyalusing’s Clayton Petlock in 5:35.79.
Brody Fuhrey won the 800 in 2:23.14 for the Rams, while Finch placed second in 2:27.87, and Canton’s Brayden Vroman finished third in 2:41.45.
Wyalusing’s Trennan Tewksburry won the 3200 in 11:51.99. Canton’s Vroman finished second in 14:21.82 and Canton’s Hunter Huffman placed third in 14:45.86.
James Rogan won the 110 hurdles for the Rams with a time of 18.63 and won the 300 hurdles in 48.64. Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold (26.04) finished third in the 200.
Wyalusing won the 4x400 relay in 4:07.29 and the 4x800 relay in 9:36.49.
Wyalusing’s Ethan Lewis won the high jump in 5-feet, 6-inches.
The Rams placed second and third in the pole vault. Ayden Hunsinger reached 9-feet, 6-inches and Alex Hunsinger finished at 8-feet, 6-inches.
Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman won the shot put at 41-feet, 2-inches, while Canton’s Caiden Williams finished second at 41-feet, 1 1/2 inches and Kyle Kapichok finished third in 38-feet, 11-inches.
Kapichok won the javelin with a final distance of 121-feet. Palfreyman won the discus in 120-feet, 10-inches, followed by Kapichok in 117-feet, 5-inches and Williams 112-feet, 4-inches.
Girls
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley won the 100 (13.31) and 200 (27.86).
Lady Ram Kassandra Kerin placed second in the 100 in 13.91 and Canton’s Kendall Kitchen placed third in 13.99. Canton’s Laci Niemczyk placed third in the 200 with a time of 30.33.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts won the 400 in 1:04.63. Wyalusing’s Kerin placed second in 1:07.76.
McRoberts won the 800 in 2:34.61. Canton’s Kali Wesneski placed third in 2:51.45.
Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe won the 1600 in 5:48.01 and Wesneski finished third in 6:27.87.
Beebe won the 3200 in 13:40.29, McRoberts placed second in 14:26.98, and Wyalusing’s Laina Beebe placed third in 14:51.19.
Wyalusing’s Anna Kipp ran a 1:00.26 to finish third in the 300 hurdles.
Wyalusing won the 4x100 relay in 4:38.93 and the Lady Ram 4x800 relay won in 4:38.93. Canton won the 4x400 relay in 4:38.93.
Hannah Ely won the long jump in 15-feet, 4-inches for the Lady Rams and finished second in the triple jump at 28-feet, 11 1/2 inches. Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton placed third in 28-feet, 8-inches.
Ely won the high jump in 4-feet, 8-inches followed by Wyalusing’s Mia Wilcox in 4-feet, 6-inches.
Wyalusing’s Newton and Taylor Spencer tied for first in the pole vault at 7-feet. Teammate Cecelia Rohan placed third at 6-feet.
Emille Otis won placed second in the shot put (78-feet, 7-inches) for the Lady Rams. Lady Ram Marissa Johnson finished third in 25-feet, 4-inches.
Otis finished second in the javelin with distance of 78-feet, 7-inches and Milne placed second in 72-feet, 8-inches.
Wyalusing’s Brooklyn Milne (65-feet, 1-inches) placed second in the distance, and Canton’s Kaley Williams took third at 65-feet.
Wyalusing will compete in the Shamokin Relays on Friday, while Canton will travel to the Cloudersport Invitational on Friday.
