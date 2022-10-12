WYALUSING — The Wyalusing volleyball team defeated Williamson in four sets as London Edwards celebrated reaching 500 career digs on Tuesday night.
The Lady Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead, winning the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-17.
Williamson did not go down without a fight and won the third set 26-24 to keep the match going.
Wyalusing went ahead 9-3 to start the fourth set, but the Lady Warriors came back and took a 21-20 lead.
The Lady Rams regained their composure, and held on to win the set 25-23 and secure the match victory.
A close game is something the Lady Rams were prepared for.
“We practiced a lot this week on the scenarios of it being 23-23, what happens, where we’re going to go or what we’re going to do,” Wyalusing coach Jennifer Newton said. “When I’m stressing to them that they need grit, this is where they show me they have grit.”
The hard-fought win over a tough opponent like Williamson gives Wyalusing a lot to work with as the team prepares for another postseason run.
“It does a lot for morale, but we’re generally a happy-to-play-together team, because they’ve been playing together for so long,” Newton said. “But playing a good team like (Williamson) lets me go back into practice a little more effectively to see where some of our weaknesses are when we get those big games in the end.”
In addition to celebrating a win over one of the top teams in the NTL, the Lady Rams also got to honor senior London Edwards for hitting the milestone of 500 career digs.
“It feels really good,” Edwards said. “I’ve been working at it for the past three seasons, and it’s a great accomplishment to make in my senior season.”
“It’s great to celebrate it at home, especially with our big student section,” she added.
Edwards noted how great it was to celebrate with the teammates she has played alongside for years.
“I’ve been playing with these girls forever,” she said. “So it’s great to reach this milestone with a group of girls that I’ve been playing with for such a long time.”
With the achievement now crossed off the list, Edwards and her teammates are turning their attention to defending their District IV title.
“We’re still obviously going to work on defense, but I think we really need to work as a team if we’re going to get as far as we did last year,” Edwards said.
Next up for the Lady Rams is a home contest against Cowanesque Valley at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Canton 3, Sayre 1
SAYRE — The Canton volleyball team beat Sayre in four sets in NTL volleyball action on Tuesday.
Canton won a close first set 25-23 and took the second set 25-17,
Sayre kept the match alive with a 25-23 win in the third set, but Canton closed things out with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
Keri Wesneski recorded 16 kills and 23 digs for Canton, both team-highs.
Aislyn Williams had a busy night for the Lady Warriors with 21 points, 12 kills, 13 assists, nine digs, two blocks and a team-high five aces
Addilyn Pepper tallied a team-high 26 assists and added four digs for Canton, while Jillaney Hartford had eight points, nine kills, seven digs and a team-high three blocks.
For Sayre, Madison Belles recorded 16 digs and six kills, while Abbie McGaughey had seven kills and two blocks.
Aliyah Rawlings led Sayre in digs with 25, and Makenna Garrison had 18.
Both teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow. Canton will host Williamson and Sayre will face Northeast Bradford at home.
Troy 3, Towanda 2
TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans overcame a 2-0 deficit and rallied to beat Towanda in five sets on Tuesday night.
Towanda won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-22.
Troy’s rally began with a 28-26 win in the third set, and continued with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
The Lady Trojans completed the comeback with a 15-10 win in the deciding fifth set.
Madison Vargas recorded 12 kills, 13 assists, six digs and one block for Troy, while Kali Ayers had six kills, 22 assists, two aces and 13 digs.
Meredith Cole added 19 kills, six assists, six aces and 22 digs for the Lady Trojans.
For Towanda, Paige Manchester had a match-high 29 kills along with 16 digs and five blocks.
Aziza Ismailoava had a match-high 33 digs for the Lady Knights, while Shaylee Greenland tallied 16 points, 14 digs and seven assists.
Brea Overpeck added 11 points, nine kills, nine digs and nine assists for Towanda.
Towanda will host Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, while Troy will have a week off before hosting Athens on Oct. 18.
NP-Liberty 3, Athens 0
ATHENS — The Athens volleyball team fell 3-0 to North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday night.
NP-L won the first set 25-8.
Athens kept things closer in the final two sets, but lost both 25-23 and 25-20.
Audrey Clare led Athens in digs with 10, and added two kills.
Keaton Wiles had a team-high five kills to go along with seven digs for the Lady Wildcats.
Kassie Babcock added none digs and four kills for Athens, while Jenny Ryan ahd six digs, three kills and a team-high 14 assists.
The Lady Wildcats will have a week off before traveling to Troy on Oct. 18
