WYALUSING — 12 different players scored for Wyalusing in their 62-13 win over Williamson in NTL Division-I girls’ basketball action Saturday.
Callie Bennett had 15 points to lead the Rams with Madison Putnam netting 13 points and nabbing three steals.
Olivia Leichliter had eight points and four rebounds, Catherine Brown and Bryn Zionkowski scored five points each, Imogen Herbert notched three points with Olivia Spencer, Layla Botts, Karly Chamberlin, Taylor Vanderpool and Emily Otis all getting two points.
Chelsea Bassett rounded out the scorers with one point.
Botts also had five steals while Daphne Fassett chipped in with three steals.
Abby Root and Kayla Burrows had four points each to lead Williamson as Lateisha Peterson netted three and Liberty Jones came away with two.
Sullivan County 46, Muncy 45
Jessica King had a monster game of 27 points and 26 rebounds, to go with five steals and three blocks, to hold off Muncy’s upset bid in Mid-Penn girls’ basketball action Saturday.
The Griffins led 7-4 after the opening quarter and pushed that advantage to 20-15 at the half.
Muncy out scored them 18-14 in the third quarter to cut it to 34-33.
In the fourth four different Griffins scored as they held on to win.
Sammy Albright added seven points and seven boards as Sophia Springman finished with seven points and three rebounds.
Kassidy Beinlich had three points and four assists while Stella Harney added two points.
Avery Begelow led Muncy with 20 points.
Cowanesque Valley 36, Canton 31
CV held off a Warrior rally in their NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win Saturday.
CV led 6-5 after the first quarter then built a 30-16 lead by the fourth quarter.
Canton’s offense came alive in the fourth quarter with 15 points but it wasn’t enough.
Abby Ackley led CV with 16 points while MaKayla Vargeson netted 10 points. Kaitlyn Streeter and Kailey Wells had four points a piece with Paisley Nudd netting two.
Elle Binford had 11 points to lead Canton with Molly Ward scoring nine points to go with 16 rebounds.
Aislyn Williams, Reagan Kelley and Raeann Roupp had three points a piece as Courtney Weiskopff netted two. Roupp also grabbed four rebounds.
Towanda 67, Troy 27
Hannah Chandler had 17 points, six boards and four assists as the Lady Knights picked up the NTL Division-I girls’ basketball win Saturday.
Erin Barrett finished with 14 points, nine boards and four blocks with Porschia Bennett adding 12 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Amanda Horton chipped in with 10 points as Paige Manchester finished with eight points and four assists.
Bella Hurley notched four points and Ally Hurley finished with two points.
Sydney Taylor had 11 points, six boards and three steals to lead Troy with MaKenna Matthews adding four points.
Rachel Kingsley had three points and eight boards, Madison Vargas netted three points with Macy Vroman, Bailey Johnsno and Skylar Swain all scoring two points.
Cessily Harding chipped in with four boards.
Troy hosts Wyalusing on Tuesday as the Knights travel to Wellsboro.
Athens 50, Wellsboro 33
Haley Barry had 20 points to lead the Lady Wildcats to the NTL Division-I girls’ basketball win Saturday.
Caydence Macik chipped in with 11 points and 10 boards for the double-double as Kayleigh Miller had nine points, six boards and four steals.
Megan Collins finished with eight points with Avery Priester and Rachel Stephens scoring one point a piece.
Stephens chipped in with eight boards with Priester handing out four assists.
Cathryn Brought scored 19 points to lead Wellsboro with Bailey Monks netting eight.
Jordyn Abernathy notched four and Emma Coolidge scored two.
North Penn-Mansfield 61, Sayre 14
JoAnne McNamara had 23 points and five steals to lead the Tigers to the NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win Saturday.
Jaime Palmer, Emma Palmer and Shaelyn Berguson had seven points a piece. Emma Palmer also grabbed seven boards with Jaime Palmer nabbing four boards and four steals.
Elizabeth Welch scored six points to go with 10 boards and three steals, Hannah Bowens had five points, three blocks and three steals as Riley David, Sarah Spohn and Emily Rossell had two points each.
Spohn and Ashley Brubaker had five boards a piece.
Emily Sutryk had five points and five boards to lead Sayre with Haylie VanDyke netting three points.
Gabbi Randall, Madi Wilson and Gabby Shaw had two points each with Randall nabbing six boards and three steals. Wilson added six rebounds as well.
Northeast Bradford 66, NP-Liberty 23
Maisie Neuber had 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead the Panthers in the Division-II girls’ basketball win Saturday.
Alena Beebe had 11 points, seven boards and three steals with Lauryn Jones scoring 10 points to go with seven assists, six steals and five boards.
Lindsay Moore finished with eight points and four rebounds, Vicky Rought had eight points and eight rebounds, Kate O’Connor scored six points, Kayleigh Thoman netted five points with Loren Zook rounding things out with two points.
Julie Brown added five boards and Jorja Welch nabbed four boards to go with three blocks.
Kiersten Mitstifer led NPL with 11 points as Ryann Upham added four. Camryn Moyer and Eva Rice scored three points each with Jaclyn Nelson adding two.
NEB won the JV game 38-13 as O’Connor had 11 points.
Otto-Eldred 48, Galeton 21
Cara Parsell had nine points, five boards and three assists in the North Tier League girls’ basketball loss Saturday.
Lauren Sauley added four points, five boards and three steals with Jessie Evans, Alli Macensky, Sandy Bliss and Chloe Fuller all scoring two points. Bliss chipped in with four rebounds.
BOYS
Elk Lake 47, Towanda 42, OT
In a back and forth contest the Black Knights came up short in non-league action Saturday.
Elk Lake led 9-6 after the first quarter but Towanda held them to six second quarter points to take a 20-15 halftime lead.
Elk Lake cut that to 27-26 after three quarters with the two teams knotted up at 41-all after regulation.
In the overtime period all the points scored were free throws with Elk Lake making six and Towanda just one.
Jyshaire Robinson had 13 points and five steals to lead the Knights with Kolby Hoffman scoring nine points and grabbing seven boards.
Tanner Kunkle had six points, Trent Kithcart netted four to go with seven boards and three steals, Neal Austin and Nate Parker had three points a piece with Octavious Chacona and Justin Schoonover rounding out the scoring with two.
Chacona also grabbed four rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.