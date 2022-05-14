ATHENS — Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley, Grady Cobb and Kashawn Cameron each left the NTL championships with 1st place finishes on Friday.
Haley’s teammates provided added support for a second-place finish in the girls team standings. Cameron and his crew finished fourth in the boys’ standings.
Haley garnered the most hardware. She won the 200 and 400 meter dashes and finished 2nd in the 100 meter dash. Her 4x100 team finished first.
“It was really good. I really wanted to get PRs and I got them,” Haley said.
Haley PR’d in the 100 and 200 and her relay team PR’d as well. She will be looking to improve again at districts.
The depth and diversity of Haley’s teammates propelled them to a second-place team finish.
Hannah Ely medaled in all three jumping events for the Rams, taking second in the high jump and third in both the triple and long jump.
Four Rams scored in two events for the Rams’ girls squad. Kassandra Kerin placed sixth in with the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes. Priscilla Newton finished fourth in pole vault and eighth in triple jump. Kayla Beebe ran to a third-place finish in the the 1600 and fourth in the 3200.
Taylor Spencer, Savannah McCracken, Mia Wilcox, Layla Botts and Laina Beebe each added to the Rams’ team score. The Rams also scored in each of the relays.
Cobb and Cameron led the Rams’ boys squad. Cobb emerged victorious in a friendly rivalry at the high jump with a jump of 5-10.
Cobb and Northeast Bradford’s Austin Kithcart, who also jumped 5-10, continued to put on a show, jumping after the competition had officially closed.
Cobb reflected on his day.
“I did pretty good. I wanted to get a higher height during the competitive part of it. It was still fun to jump afterwards,” he said.
Cameron took the long jump title with a 21-5 jump and finished third in the 100 meter dash.
Cobb and Cameron’s efforts were matched by multiple teammates, leading to a fourth-place team finish. Also scoring for the Rams’ boys were Ayden Hunsinger, Alex Hunsinger, Ethan Lewis, Nolan Oswald, Brody Fuhrey, Trennan Tewksbury, Jacob Palfreyman, and Liam Franklin.
