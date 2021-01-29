The Wyalusing wrestling team shut out Sayre 70-0 on Thursday.
In matches wrestled Skyler Manahan pinned Robert Benjamin in 1:54 at 138 and at 172 Brian Arnold won a 13-4 major decision over Aiden Reid.
Zachary Shaffer pinned Glen Romberger in 2:19 at 189.
Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr (106), Darevin Curlee (120), Hunter Manahan (126), Owen Hadlock (132), Parker Swank (145), Nicholas Woodruff (152), Colbrin Nolan (160), Zachary Fenton (215) and Dereck Baldwin (285) all got forfeit wins.
There was a double forfeit at 113.
Troy 42, NP-Liberty 14
The Trojans picked up an NTL win on Thursday.
Troy’s Kenyon Slater pinned Cale Wagner in 1:45 at 106.
NP-Liberty won the other three matches wrestled with Patriot June winning 10-6 over Jacob Hinman at 132.
NP-Liberty’s Gaven Sexauer pinned Mason Woodward in 2:50 at 172 and at 189 Kohen Lehman won by technical fall 17-2 in 5:20 over Josh Isbell.
Troy’s Caleb Schwenk (113), Seth Seymour (126), Ben Randall (138), Peyton Bellows (145), Eli Randall (152) and Jayden Renzo (160) all got forfeit wins.
There were double forfeits at 120, 215 and 285.
