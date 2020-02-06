WYALUSING — All winter long the NTL girls’ basketball season has played out with a structured hierarchy.
Unlike the free for all on the boys’ side NEB, Towanda and Athens have been a step above all the other girls’ teams in the league.
That changed on Wednesday as Wyalusing upset the Wildcats 49-44 on their home floor.
“It’s nice to win,” Wyalusing’s Callie Bennett said.
“Especially against a team like that,” added Madison Putnam.
The Rams have been on the wrong side of .500 this season overall but came in 8-6 in the league and guaranteed themselves a positive record in the NTL.
“I think the girls have worked hard,” said Ram coach Ricky Lindblad. “We’ve had our ups and downs but I knew we had more potential. I thought if we brought it tonight we matched up well against Athens. The girls accepted that challenge and that’s the outcome we got.”
The Rams jumped out early on Athens and hit their free throws late to secure the victory.
“We all worked together and it all turned out good,” said Bennett.
For Athens this had all the makings of a trap game.
They just beat Towanda last Friday to take sole possession of first place in the NTL Division-I and let downs are common.
That showed as Wyalusing took a 15-7 first quarter lead on the back of eight points from Bennett.
The Rams added to the lead in the second quarter, out scoring Athens 12-8, to go up 27-15 at the half.
“We had an advantage getting points on them and we kept it up,” explained Bennett.
Despite the lead the girls pictured themselves down in a close contest.
“You’re down 10 and just keep pushing,” Putnam said.
Athens came out firing in the third quarter, netting a game high 15 points as Haley Barry led the way with eight of them.
They cut the lead to six points with time expiring but a buzzer beating bucket by Putnam pushed the lead back to eight.
Right off the bat the Wildcats cut it to five points as Kayley Miller hit a 3-pointer, making it 38-33.
However, they wouldn’t score again until the 3:48 mark of the quarter.
By then the Rams had poured in five points, four of them by Putnam.
More importantly, with 4:02 left they got Athens into the bonus. That’s when it started to get real for them.
“I was pretty excited,” said Putnam.
It was also huge because every point they scored from 4:02 on was from the charity stripe as they went 9-for-12 in the quarter and 13-for-19 in the game as a whole.
Athens wouldn’t go away, though, as a 5-0 spurt fueled by Miller cut it to 43-38 with 3:15 to go.
But every time they made a push the Rams kept one step ahead. Following that Putnam hit two freebies.
Miller found Megan Collins for a jumper with 2:12 remaining but then went cold as Wyalusing went 3-for-4 from the line, pushing their lead to 48-40 with 1:02 left.
With 54.7 seconds remaining Miller got to the line for three free throws but missed the first two.
On Wyalusing’s next possession they forced a turnover but couldn’t get the ball in the hoop. After a jump ball favored them Barry was fouled but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 18.5 seconds to play.
Bennett was fouled after grabbing the defensive board and hit 1-of-2 from the line to extend the lead to 49-41 with 16.2 seconds to play.
Athens spread the floor with Collins hitting a 3-ball to cut it to 49-44 with 10 seconds left but that’s as close as it got.
The Wildcats never got the ball back.
Wyalusing wasn’t without their doubts.
“I thought we were going to blow it at the end,” Putnam admitted. “I got a little scared.”
But free throws are something their coach knows are key.
“We focus a lot in practice knocking down those free throws,” explained Lindblad. “A lot of people say it can win or lose games for you. Luckily tonight we were on the good end of that.”
Bennett led the Rams with 17 points, 14 of them in the first half, to go with four boards and three steals.
Putnam finished with 14 points, all but two in the second half, and grabbed nine boards.
Layla Botts came away with nine points as Catherine Brown had eight points, six boards and four assists.
Daphne Fassett scored one point.
Hailey Jayne didn’t score for the Rams but played tough defense all night on Miller, who led Athens in scoring with 16 points, nine of them in the fourth quarter.
Barry added 13 points with three steals and three assists, Collins finished with 11 points as Caydence Macik and Avery Priester had two points a piece.
Macik added 10 boards while Priester dished out three assists. Rachel Stephens chipped in with four boards.
Nobody was probably happier to hear about the win than Towanda.
Them and Athens are now tied at 13-2 in the NTL Division-I standings with the Black Knights owning the tie-breaker. They have only one division loss — Athens — while the Wildcats now have two — Towanda and Wyalusing.
Things can change in a hurry, though, as the final slate of league games are Friday and the Rams travel to Towanda with Athens hosting Troy.
