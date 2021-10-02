WYALUSING — The Wyalusing football team forced two interceptions, a fumble, and scored a 95-yard touchdown snapping a three-game losing streak, defeating Montgomery 19-14 on Friday night in Wyalusing.
The Rams did not win in conventional fashion, but they did what they had to do to come out on top in the end over the Red Raiders.
Montgomery had 17 first downs to the seven of Wyalusing but the Rams made the most of their chances when it was needed most.
Wyalusing and Montgomery both went three-and-out on the first two drives. In the Rams second chance, on a fourth-and-13, Wyalusing quarterback Blake Morningstar connected with Jacob Bruyn on a 50-yard bomb. Morningstar eventually capped off the drive on fourth-and-goal taking it in himself.
Morningstar went 8-for-23 for 204 yards through the air and added two rushing touchdowns. Bruyn was a factor in all aspects of the game. In the run game, he rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on two attempts. In the air, Bruyn had 154 yards on three receptions.
“I really just want to thank the seniors of this program,” Wyalusing head coach Henry Laboranti said. “They have not had the most opportunities to play football these past two years with COVID and everything. They mean a lot to this program and their legacies will live on forever.”
Montgomery answered on the following drive, going from its own 35-yard line, culminating in a 1-yard rush from Red Raiders quarterback Logan Almeida.
Almeida was 10-for-28 for 161 yards and two interceptions. Almeida also rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Wyalusing went three and out on the two ensuing drives after the Montgomery touchdown and sandwiched in between was a Red Raiders three-and-out as well.
Both teams continued to struggle piecing together a drive, until Almeida hooked up with Marcus Walters on a 21-yard touchdown pass making the score 14-7 at halftime in favor of Montgomery.
The turning point of the game was the opening Red Raiders drive in the second half. Almeida drove the offense down to the 1-yard line, setting up what seemed to be an easy punch in on first-and-goal.
Wyalusing pinned its ears back on defense, stopping a run, breaking up three passes, and sacked Almeida taking over on downs on its own 5-yard line.
On the next drive, with their backs against the wall facing a long third and ten from their own 5-yard line, Morningstar connected with Bruyn on a miraculous one-handed catch. Bruyn broke a tackle and sent the Peterson Stadium Homecoming crowd into a frenzy scoring a 95-yard touchdown.
The Red Raiders made another costly mistake fumbling on their own 29-yard line, allowing Wyalusing to score the game winning touchdown. Morningstar converted on a two-yard run sealing the 19-14 win.
On the next drive, Almeida threw an interception. The Rams killed off some of the clock but gave Montgomery one more chance at mounting a comeback with just under a minute remaining in the game.
The Rams forced another interception and took a knee, putting the bow on top of a wild second half.
Montgomery receiver Coltin Hans was Almeida’s main target going for 101 yards on six receptions. The Rams kept lead back Devin Deem in check holding him to 47 yards on 13 attempts.
Wyalusing improved to 2-4 and hits the road next Friday at 7 p.m to play Cowanesque Valley.
“They have been a family since day one,” Laboranti said. “The captains get them fired up at practice. We have really changed our mindset after the last couple of losses and this is a brand new season for us and we think we have a good shot of making the playoffs and making a big splash.”
