WILLIAMSON — All year long, Wyalusing has made a name for themselves with their defensive prowess. The scrappy Rams have had to play great defense, as the offense took a little longer to develop. The offense sure showed itself to be formidable on Tuesday as Wyalusing used a balanced attack and won seemingly every big point as they beat Williamson 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-22) in the District IV volleyball Class AA semifinals at Williamson High School.
“It took us a long time (this season) to fire up our offense,” Coach Jen Newton said. “We’ve been working on placing the ball and scoring opportunities.”
At the center of it all was junior setter Emilee Otis. Otis (27 assists 2 blocks 7 digs) who was in complete command of the offense for the Rams as over a half-dozen players recorded multiple kills on the evening.
“We have great hitters and we’ve worked so hard in practice,” Otis said. “We’ve been working on placing the ball and knowing where to hit it.”
The early going of the first set was back and forth as the two teams split the first eight points, before Wyalusing went on a run spurred by Anna Kipp’s (nine kills) four kills in seven points to take a 9-6 lead. Williamson would make a run of their own though, as senior Rylee Sargent had three kills and a block in a span of four points to cut the Wyalusing lead, once as big as five, to two at 16-14. From there, Wyalusing distanced themselves from Williamson, using great defense and a high level of consistency to win the first set 25-21.
Williamson looked likely to turn the tide in the second set, as the Warriors, who played without star libero Adelaide Schmitt due to a knee injury, got off to a fast start and led 11-4 after the first fifteen points. But, the Rams, by far the more experienced and veteran team on the court, started getting back to their trademark great defense and frustrated a young Williamson team into making errors. After Sage Superko (7 kills, 2 blocks) found the floor with a kill, it was tied 19-19. A kill by Otis and two service aces by Olivia Tewksberry (2 kills, 7 digs, and 5 service aces) gave Williamson a 22-19 lead. Three points later, a long rally that included a diving save by Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton (8 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill) was ended when Superko played a free ball over that Williamson mishandled, and Wyalusing led 24-20. One point later, Newton served an ace and Wyalusing took a commanding 2-0 lead.
All night long it seemed that the Rams won the hustle points, and dominated the big points, winning ten of the thirteen points when the score was at least 20 points apiece.
“I think us being a little older and a little more mature, having that trust factor maybe a little higher helped us (on big points).” Coach Newton said.
Her senior libero agreed.
“We’ve been playing together for awhile,” Priscilla Newton said. “I think that really helped us tonight.”
Wyalusing picked up right where they left off in the second set as they stormed out to a 9-4 lead, culminating a 21-6 run to bridge the second and third sets. Williamson made it a set, though, and tied the match at 15-15 before taking a 19-16 lead, forcing a timeout. Wyalusing dominated the rest of the way as they tied the match up on a Superko kill, her fifth of the set, at 21-21. Wyalusing’s experience advantage showed off as Williamson made a rash of errors down the stretch, and Wyalusing won the set 25-22, and the match 3-0.
Superko was fantastic in that final set for the Rams.
“(My teammates) are the ones who got me through it… and I’m just so Happy to be here,” Superko said after the match.
Wyalusing advances to play North Penn-Liberty for the District IV Class AA volleyball title tonight at 7 p.m. at Williamson High School.
“Our goal was to get to Thursday, get to the championship match,” Coach Newton said.
London Edwards had 9 kills, 8 digs and 2 blocks. Karissa Brown had 4 kills and 3 aces. Emily Girven had 3 kills. Reanne Rodriguez had 10 digs and 1 ace.
