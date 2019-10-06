Wyalusing volleyball fell to Blue Ridge in five on Saturday.
Blue Ridge won 19-25, 25-12, 15-25, 25-19, 15-9.
The Rams also fell to Nanticoke 16-25, 25-17, 18-25, 20-25.
Against Blue Ridge Lylah Oswald had 13 kills and 13 digs and Emily Lewis had five kills and 10 digs.
Daphne Fassett had six kills and 10 digs and Imogen Herbert had 13 assists and five digs and Haley McGroarty had nine assists, while Priscilla Newton had seven digs.
Against Nanticoke Oswald had 12 kills and 14 digs and Lewis had eight kills and four digs.
Herbert had 17 assists and six digs and Emilee Otis had three kills, five assists and six digs, Deanna Masters had 10 digs, while Newton had a kill and 11 digs.
WAVERLY JV
AT TIOGA TOURNEY
Waverly went 5-4 in pool play and fell to Dryden 16-14 in a pool playoff to go to the finals.
Against Whitney Point the Wolverines won 25-13, 25-11 in pool play and they split with Dryden 16-25, 25-16.
They beat Moravia 25-17, 25-15 and fell to Candor 25-15, 25-17.
Aubrey Ennis had 30 points, 13 aces, seven kills and 10 digs and Kennedy Herriman had 25 points, 12 aces and 12 assists.
Taylor Hall had 15 points and Michaela Lauper had nine assists and eight digs.
SVE is at Waverly on Monday for varsity and JV volleyball.
