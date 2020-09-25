SAYRE — The Wyalusing volleyball team edged Sayre in five on Thursday.
Wyalusing won 25-12, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-9.
For Sayre, Alexis Frisbie had two assists and 26 digs and Emma Smith had three aces, 10 assists and two digs.
Gabrielle Shaw had an ace, two blocks, eight kills and an assist and Gianna Quattrini had three aces, two digs and four kills, with two assists.
Rachel Vandermark had an assist and Maddison Belles had an ace, two digs, a kill, a block and two assists.
Gabrielle Randall had five kills, three blocks and an assist, Elizabeth Boyle had two aces, 37 assists, two digs and a kill and Aliyah Rawlings had two kills, a dig, an ace and two assists.
Athens 3, Williamson 0
25-13, 25-17, 25-18
Kayleigh Miller had 23 assists, a kill, two aces and two digs and Leah Liechty had four kills and an ace.
Taylor Fields had a kill, four aces and 15 digs and Kylie Jayne had six kills and an ace, while Taylor Walker had five kills, three aces and three digs.
Jenny Ryan had six assists, three kills and three digs.
Gia Perri had two digs and an ace, while Grace Witherow had a dig. Ally Martin had five kills and two aces.
“Keep working on that team unity,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Totally fired up, Taylor Field had another amazing game getting the ball to the setter, looks like 15 digs for her, and four aces.
“Leah Liechty and Kylie Jayne dominated in the middle and saw a major hit from Ally Martin that will get her hitting at another level. Taylor Walker had great digs and some clutch hits that got us our momentum when we needed. Kayleigh Miller moved the ball around, it was fun to watch the girls try a variety of hits tonight. Jenny Ryan is looking strong after being out. Grace Witherow and Gia Perri stepped up and had great passes tonight to.”
Troy 3, CV 2
CV got 14 kills, 12 points and eight digs from Makayla Vargeson and Rylie Walker had seven kills, six points and 20 assists.
Jess Hummel had five kills, 10 points and seven digs and Reese Volterman had five kills and nine points.
Galeton 3, Northern Potter 0
25-18, 25-20, 25-6
Galeton got three kills, three assists and 15 digs from Tressa Succowich and Alexis Johnson had eight kills, two blocks, a dig and two aces.
Olivia Rohrbaugh had nine kills, two assists, seven digs and four aces and Alli Macensky had 10 kills, a block and three digs.
Makenna Shuemaker had two kills, 15 assists, 13 digs and two aces and Lauren Sauley had two kills, four assists, 13 digs and six aces, while Mikayla Scott had 12 digs.
