SAYRE — The Wyalusing Rams dropped the first game, and won the next three to top Sayre in volleyball.
Sayre won 25-23, followed by Wyalusing wins of 25-18, 25-16, 25-19.
Lylah Oswald had 16 kills and 27 digs for Wyalusing and Daphne Fassett had seven kills and 15 digs.
Emily Lewis had six kills, five aces and 15 digs and Imogen Herbert had 13 assists, while Priscilla Newton had 12 digs.
Sayre got 13 points and 10 digs from Lexi Post and eight points and four kills from Gianna Quattrini.
Julia Boyle had four points, six kills, three blocks, 12 assists and six digs for Sayre and Madeline Wilson had four kills and four blocks.
Gabby Randall had six kills and a block, Hannah Garrity had four digs and Emily Brion had five digs and a kill.
Wyalusing won the JV match 25-16, 25-19.
NEB 3, Canton 0
25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Emily Susanj had nine points, three aces, 15 kills, seven blocks and 12 digs for NEB and McKenna Hurley had nine points, six kills and a block.
Kylie Lewis had six points, an ace and five assists and Juliana Susanj had seven points, an ace, two kills, 14 assists and eight digs.
Lauryn Schultz had eight points, an ace and a kill and Chloe Baker had three points, a kill and 14 digs.
Jordan Shumway had a kill and two assists and Kiara Thetga had seven digs, while Madison Weaver had six digs.
NP-Liberty 3, Athens 0
25-6, 25-11, 25-17
Maddison Minyo had seven points, 15 kills and 11 digs and JoAnne McNamara had 10 points and 12 assists for North Penn-Liberty.
Julia Nawri had five points and 15 assists and Charisma Grega had 11 points, nine kills and 13 digs, while Alison Koval had seven points and 11 digs.
Athens got nine digs from Haley Barry and Leah Liechty had a kill and a block, while Cassidy Stackpole had three digs and three points.
Kayleigh Miller had two points and three assists, with six digs, while Taylor Walker had a block.
Gracie Witherow had four digs and three points and Gia Perri had two digs, while Ally Martin had a dig.
Audrey Hatch had two digs and a kill and Kylie Jayne had a kill, while Taylor Field had 16 digs, six points and two aces.
Troy 3, CV 0
25-23, 25-21, 25-16
Mallori Morse had six points, six kills, 12 assists and 14 digs for Troy and Savannah Sakosky had 22 digs, three kills and a point.
Shyanna Yaggie had seven points and 10 digs, Allison Beers had seven points, four kills and six digs and Morgan Millard had four kills and three digs.
Dalainey Braund had four kills, a block and two digs and Annie Rosanelli had three kills, a block and three digs.
Vanessa Thomas had 10 points, a kill, eight assists and 10 digs and Sierra Yaggie had three kills, five assists and three digs.
Allee Dutrow had five points and five digs, Macy Vroman had four points, a kill, two blocks and a dig and Olivia Demas had a dig.
CV won the JV match 25-14, 25-20.
Troy got 11 points, a kill, four assists and three digs from Madison Vargas and Meredith Cole had three points, three kills and five digs.
Jalayna Young had a point, three kills, a block and a dig and Tailynn Stahle had four assists and six digs.
Savannah Spencer had two points and three kills, Lydia Lewis had three digs and Alexandria Newcomb had a point.
Makayla Vargeson had 19 digs, nine kills and nine points for CV and Rylie Walker had seven kills and eight digs and Jess Hummel had seven points and five kills.
