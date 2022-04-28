In early April, North Penn-Liberty made the long trek to Wyalusing and beat the Rams as badly as anyone has beaten the Ram program in quite some time, 13-0. Wyalusing had lost a ton of starters, including star pitcher Hailey Jayne, from some state-qualifying teams, and many expected the Rams to be an also-ran in the NTL Large School race this season.
The tables have turned. Wyalusing made the trip to North Penn-Liberty Wednesday in terrible conditions with the wind chill below freezing and avenged that loss in a big way. The Rams pounded out 13 hits, London Edwards was fantastic in the circle, the outfield defense superb, and Wyalusing took full control of the NTL Large School Race with a 5-2 win.
There are lots of different types of wins in sports, but this win was made of pure resilience. The Rams handled the conditions better, they handled the big moments of the game better, and played better softball as the game went on, contrary to the conditions that worsened, with the wind chill dipping into the 20s.
Loomis, who sits at 297 wins in his 21-year career, was impressed with the way his players responded to the conditions.
It was North Penn-Liberty who got on the board first. After Mackenzi Tice retired the Rams in order in the top of the inning, they got right to work in the bottom half. Mackenzi Tice singled on a bunt, and Sage Lehman walked. With Tice on 3rd following a wild pitch, North Penn-Liberty put on a base running play and baited a throw to 2nd that allowed Tice to score after the Rams tagged Lehman out. The Mounties led 1-0 after one frame.
Wyalusing would threaten in the top of the 2nd. London Edwards reached with one out on a dropped third strike. Then, Kylie Pickett lined one into right field for a single. Edwards tried to go first-to-third, but was nailed at third by an excellent relay by the Mounties for the 2nd out, as NPL kept the Rams off the board again.
After the Mounties went down in order in the bottom of the second, Wyalusing would get on the board in the bottom of the third. A Rachel Wilson leadoff single was followed by a Sydney Friedlander hit to right field. Once again, Wyalusing tried to go first-to-third, but Wilson was thrown out by another great relay. With two outsDakota Hugo had an infield single, and Pickett scored on a passed ball as they tied the game at one.
The teams would trade scoreless half-innings before the Mounties would take the lead again.
Megan Spohn led off the bottom of the fourth with a single down the left field line, and Nikki Kiscadden reached base with one out to make it runners on first and second with one out. A dropped ball on an infield fly rule play allowed Spohn to advance to third, and she scored on a single by Alexia Kshir, and the Mounties went up 2-1.
The Rams would respond in a big way.
Back to back doubles by Rachel Wilson and Laci Norton scored a run, and a one-out single by Hugo brought Norton home to give Wyalusing the lead, 3-2. They would tack on another when Pickett lined a two-out, two-strike pitch up the middle to bring home Hugo and their lead was extended to two heading to the bottom of the fifth.
After a one-out single by Tice, Mountie Sage Lehman lined a ball that was almost certainly heading over the head of center fielder Dakota Hugo. Hugo tracked it down and made a reaching catch to save a run and keep momentum on the Rams’ side. It was one of many outstanding plays by the Rams outfield consisting of Pearl O’Connor, Hugo and Rachel Wilson, and the Rams escaped the inning with no runs on the board.
Neither team brought a run across in the sixth inning, but Wyalusing added an insurance run in the top of the 7th. A two-out double by Edwards was followed with a single on the eighth pitch of a marathon at-bat by Pickett and Wyalusing had a commanding three-run lead heading to the bottom of the seventh.
The bottom of the seventh was smooth sailing for the first two outs, as a strikeout was followed by a nice play by O’Connor down the left field line for the 2nd out. But, a two-out line drive single by Tice struck Edwards in the left arm, removing her from the game. Janelle Johns came in to finish it off, and she only needed two pitches as she induced a groundball to Laci Norton. Norton gobbled it up, threw to first, and a nice stretch by Pickett helped beat the runner to the bag, as Wyalusing had come up with a monster win.
Loomis was extremely happy to see numerous members of his lineup bring in multi-hit games, as Friedlander, Hugo Edward, Pickett, Allie Liddick, and Rachel Wilson all had multiple hits en route to the fifteen hits the Rams produced.
Edwards went 6 and ⅔ innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs, striking out nine, before Johns came on for the final out.
The win gives Wyalusing a commanding two-game lead over North Penn-Liberty in the NTL-Large School race.
