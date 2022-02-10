Wyalusing wins crucial NTL matchup against Canton

WYALUSING — After losing a similar game earlier in the season to Canton, Wyalusing returned the favor on its senior night and created a two game cushion on the top of the NTL small school division, winning 54-46 on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Niemczyk gave it his all and scored 31 points for Canton. Niemczyk scored 19 of Canton’s 25 points in the first half but it wasn’t enough as the Rams got the victory.
Rams senior Kashawn Cameron felt the emotion of the occasion and he opened the game with back-to-back three pointers.
“I felt a lot of emotion and I was really excited,” Cameron said. “This was one our last home games with my senior boys and I knew I had to show out for them.”
Both teams started off hot on offense, but then the game settled in and so did the nerves.
Neither team led by more than three points and the game was tied 25-25 at halftime.
“I just thought both teams were a little tight and Niemczyk got going early but we had some good shots — we just didn’t make a lot of those shots in the first half so we just had to settle down,” Wyalusing head coach Brent Keyes said.”
Wyalusing heard the message loud and clear as Grayden Cobb scored a three pointer and Blake Morningstar scored four straight points for the Rams to open the second half.
Isaiah Way nailed a three pointer for Wyalusing and the Rams went up 35-29.
Canton did not let the game slip away as the Warriors tied it back up at 35-35.
Morningstar has had several heroic scoring runs this season and he once again came through for the Rams in the third quarter. The junior worked himself into one on one match-ups in the post and he bruised his way to 12 of his 22 points in the frame.
“Blake has been tough all year and he is a big difference maker for us,” Keyes said. “You just can’t replicate his size and athleticism. He just worked so hard in there and he kept us in it early and was always there when we needed a play.”
The Rams outscored the Warriors 21-13 in the third quarter and led 46-38 heading into the final quarter.
Niemczyk scored the first points of the fourth quarter at the 5:11 mark, sinking two free throws to cut Wyalusing’s lead to 46-40.
“Isaiah killed us in the first game and he killed us in the first quarter but he got in foul trouble and it kind of got him out of rhythm,” Keyes said. “We did a much better job crowding his drives in the second half and that was the game plan. I was proud of the defensive adjustment we made in the final three quarters.”
The Warriors missed five layups and time turned into an enemy for Canton.
“The battle between Caiden Williams and Morningstar inside was one of the best I have seen in the last 10 years,” Canton head coach Brock Kitchen said. “We got the stops when we needed them but we missed the shots on all of them.”
Caiden Williams cut Wyalusing’s lead to 51-46 with just over a minute to go, but Cameron came through in the clutch, making three of his four free throw attempts to seal the win.
“This was a super cool night for him (Cameron) because his mom was in attendance and she lives far away so she doesn’t get to see a lot of games and I just can’t imagine the emotion running through him,” Keyes said.
The Rams can clinch the small school division title on Friday if they defeat Sayre on the road at 7:30 p.m.
Canton will look to bounce back on Friday, traveling to face Northeast Bradford on 7:30 p.m.
“Isaiah carried us as far as he could and he had the stomach bug the past two days so I wasn’t even sure what we would see from him, but he was unbelievable,” Kitchen said. “They all played hard, and coach Keyes does a good job and they are a very good team. His six seniors and our six seniors have battled since they were around eight years old and they got the best of us tonight.”
