Wyalusing claimed another Gary Woodruff Duals title, Athens’s Gavin Bradley won a Jarvis Memorial title and four area wrestlers — Troy’s Sheldon Seymour, Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley and Canton’s Timmy Ward and Garrett Storch — won titles at DKI.
GARY WOODRUFF MEMORIAL DUALS
WYALUSING — Wyalusing started the season strong Saturday as they went 5-0 to claim the Gary Woodruff Memorial Duals title.
They went 4-0 in pool wrestling then defeated Wallenpaupack 48-30 in the title match.
Sayre finished eighth at 1-4 with their lone win 41-18 over Elk Lake in pool wrestling.
The Rams started the day with a 60-15 win over the Redskins in a match that counts towards the NTL standings.
Zachary Shaffer (182), Jackson Chilson (220), Nicholas Woodruff (132), Skyler Manahan (138), Colbrin Nolan (145), Logan Newton (152) and Alex Hunsinger (170) all scored falls for Wyalusing.
Hunter Manahan (126) and Brian Arnold (160) both nabbed forfeits.
For Sayre Nikolas Polzella (285) earned a fall with Cameron McCutcheon (120) scoring a 9-4 decision over Darevin Curlee. Jordan Goodrich (195) added a forfeit for the Redskins.
The Rams then defeated Scranton Prep 57-20.
Skyler Manahan (138), Nolan (145), Hunsinger (170) and Shaffer (182) each had falls in the match with Chilson (220), Dereck Baldwin (285), Alex Boyd (113) and Hunter Manahan (126) nabbing forfeits.
Newton (152) earned a 2-1 decision over Prep’s Oliver Egan to get a decision.
The Rams then beat Nanticoke 55-18.
Chilson (220), Woodruff (132), Newton (152), Arnold (160) and Shaffer (182) all scored falls in the match.
Baldwin (285), Hunter Manahan (126) and Hunsinger (170) each had a forfeit.
Nolan (145) earned a 9-2 decision while Skyler Manahan (138) scored a 15-4 major decision.
In their final pool match Wyalusing swept Elk Lake 61-0.
Arnold (160) had a fall while Boyd (113), Curlee (120), Hunter Manahan (126), Woodruff (132), Newton (152), Chilson (220) and Baldwin (285) each had a forfeit.
Hunsinger (170) earned a 15-2 major decision while Skyler Manahan (138) scored a 6-2 decision, Nolan (145) won 10-7 and Shaffer (182) picked up a 6-2 decision.
In the title match Wyalusing used seven straight wins from 132-182, either by fall or forfeit, to pull away for the title.
Wallenpaupack led 12-0 early but at Woodruff (132) got the Rams on the scoreboard with a forfeit.
Nolan (138), Skyler Manahan (145), Newton (152), Arnold (160), Hunsinger (170) and Shaffer (182) all followed with falls to take a 42-12 lead.
After Wallenpaupack forfeit at 195 Chilson scored a fall at 220. Wallenpaupack won the next two matches for the 48-30 final.
For Sayre after losing to Wyalusing and beating Elk Lake they lost to Scranton Prep 48-24, Nanticoke 42-36 and Pocono Mt. East 42-30 in the fourth place match.
Against Pocono Mountain East Joshua Wilson (170) and Glenn Romberger (182) each had falls with Lucas Frisbie (132), Jakob Burgess (138) and Jordan Goodrich (195) all getting forfeits.
Scranton Prep was third, Blue Ridge fourth, Montrose fifth, Nanticoke sixth, Pocono Mt. East seventh, Wyoming Area ninth and Elk Lake 10th.
JARVIS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
ATHENS — Athens took fifth at their annual Jarvis Memorial Tournament Saturday.
The Wildcats finished with 96.5 points as West Scranton (139.5) edged out Wilson Area (131) for first.
Gavin Bradley (113) was Athens’ lone champion, winning 5-2 over West Scranton’s Austin Fashouer in the final to claim the title.
Kyler Setzer (106) took home silver, losing by fall to Belmont Charter’s Yasire Brooks in the final.
Four Wildcats came in third on the day.
Kaden Setzer (120) won bronze, beating Kennebunk’s Sean Radel 15-10 for third; Karter Rude (138) also took home third, beating Falconer-Cassadaga Valley’s Hunter Taboe 7-4; Alex West (170) scored a 10-4 decision over Wilkes-Barre’s Warren Faust for third and Keegan Braund (285) won by fall over West Scranton’s Shannon Core in 2:13 for his bronze.
Wildcat Zach Stafursky (152) came in fourth, falling 10-7 to West Scranton’s Randy Bonitz in the third place match.
Also for Athens Ben Pernaselli (195) finished fifth Darel Smith (170) came in eighth, Brandon Jennings (132) took home ninth, Gavin McGrath (126) and Collin Rosh (160) were 10th and Jayden Wright (152) was 11th
DARREN KLINGERMAN INVITATIONAL
Canton took second at the DKI on Saturday, scoring 174 points as they crowned two champions.
Lackawanna Trail (186.5) was first with Troy (104) ninth, NP-Liberty (74) came in 15th and Sullivan County (71.5) finished 16th.
Timmy Ward (170) won a title as he returned to athletic competition this weekend. He defeated Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank 5-0 in the title match.
Ward started the tournament with a fall then won the next three matches by decisions.
Garrett Storch (182) also won a title, beating Tamaqua’s Nate Wickersham 8-3 in the final. Storch won his first match by fall then the next by decisions.
Trevor Williams (220) earned a silver, falling to Brockway’s Eric Johnson in a 16-0 technical fall. He used a first round decision followed by two pins to get to the final.
Seven other wrestlers placed for the Warriors — Derek Atherton-Ely (195) and Hayden Ward (132) each took home bronze, Chance Deljanovan (195), Conner Davis (220) and Isaac Landis (113) were all in fourth place, Bailey Ferguson (120) came away in fifth and Brenen Taylor (160) took sixth.
Troy had three place winners at the tournament with all three reaching the finals.
Defending state champion Sheldon Seymour won handily at 120 pounds, pinning Brockway’s Mark Palmer in 1:40. Seymour didn’t wrestle a full six minutes during the tournament winning his first two bouts by fall and in the semi-finals with a 24-9 technical fall.
Seth Seymour (106) and Jacob Turner (160) both came away with silvers.
Seymour fell 13-3 to Warrior Run’s Kaden Milheim in the title bout.
He won 15-0 in the quarters and used a fall in the semi-finals to get there.
Turner lost 8-0 to Brockway’s Noah Bash in his finals match.
He used two falls and a 10-7 win in the semifinals to get there.
Nathan Higley (145) won a title as he didn’t go a full six minutes either.
In the final he beat Bradford’s Brett Thompson by fall in 2:31. He got there with a technical fall, pin and forfeit.
Teammate Colton Ammerman (152) took home bronze.
NPL had four medalists in the tournament, led by Roger Learn’s (106) fourth place finish.
Coy Wagner (120) was sixth, Kohen Lehman (170) came in seventh and Patriot June (126) finished eighth.
MARK STEVENS CLASSIC
Waverly went 4-3 at the Horseheads Tournament over the weekend.
They defeated Camden 48-40 as Rylan Laforest (126), Ethan Stotler (160), Austin Kimble (170), Andrew Kimble (182), Trevor Meyers (195) and Gage Tedesco (220) all earned falls. Trent Skeens (285) and Garrett Skeens (132) each had a forfeit.
The Wolverines rolled Cortland 60-14.
Ethan Stotler (170), Meyers (1820, Tedesco (220) and Connor Stotler (106) each had falls with Austin Kimble (160), Trent Skeens (285), Madison Yeakel (113), Mason Ham (120), LaForest (126) and Garrett Skeens (132) scoring forfeits.
Waverly then lost to Horseheads 60-24.
Garrett Skeens (132), Tedesco (195) and Trent Skeens (285) all had falls.
Ethan Stotler (160) scored a 6-2 win while Meyers (182) won 3-2.
They also fell to Middletown 52-33.
Garrett Skeens (132), Braeden Hills (145), Ethan Stotler (160), Tedesco (195) and Connor Stotler (106) all had falls with Meyers (182) earning an 8-5 decision.
Penfield got the best of Waverly 46-31.
Kimble (160), Tedesco (220), Trent Skeens (285) and Connor Stotler (106) all had falls with Hills (145) earning an 18-8 win.
Meyers (195) nabbed a 5-0 decision as well.
The Wolverines defeated South Seneca 51-22.
LaForest (126), Garrett Skeens (132), Cole Stanton (138), Meyers (182), Tedesco (195) and Trent Skeens (285) all had falls.
Yeakel (113) and Ethan Stotler (170) both scored forfeits while Austin Kimble (160) earned an 8-7 win.
