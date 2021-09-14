WYALUSING— Olivia Spencer and Lalya Botts each scored three goals leading the Lady Rams soccer team to a 8-0 victory over Montgomery on Monday afternoon in Wyalusing.
Botts added two assists to her stat line, Olivia Haley had two goals and two assists, Kensey Miller had one assist, and Chloe Bennett had one assist completing the loaded stat sheet for the Lady Rams.
Wyalusing improves to 4-1 on the season and the Lady Rams offense has been firing on all cylinders, scoring 16 goals in just the past two games. Next up for Wyalusing is a trip to play North East Bradford on Wednesday Sep. 15 at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.