WESTFIELD — Grady Cobb knew his team needed a big basket. After Cowanesque Valley’s Gage TIlton received an incredible, no-look crosscourt pass by McGwire Painter and knocked down the corner three to tie the game with 75 seconds remaining, a crucial road game could’ve easily slipped away.
The Rams’ senior point guard gathered the ball some 23-feet away and straight on from the basket, and his shot barely moved the net in the Indian gymnasium as Cobb stared down the Ram bench. His shot was the difference as Wyalusing beat Cowanesque Valley in an excellent contest, 64-61, on Tuesday night.
The mild-mannered Cobb had received a crucial technical foul, owing to a misunderstanding between him and the official. He knew he wanted to make up for that, and did he ever. His emotional reaction, as stoic as it was meaningful, was him just letting that frustration out.
“I was really fired up. I was really trying to keep my cool after I got the technical. It was just kind of bottled up and I had to get it out in a non-aggressive way and that’s just how it happened,” Cobb said.
There are not many league games in the state where one team has to travel two hours to play, but that’s just one of the obstacles the Rams overcame Tuesday evening.
“This isn’t necessarily what we envisioned coming over. We’re not good enough on defense consistently to pull away from teams and we are going to have to go back and work on that. The way we weathered the storm was great. We took their best shot,” Wyalusing Coach Brett Keyes said.
It was a CV team led by McGwire Painter, who was coming off an astonishing 59-point game last week against Odessa-Montour. It is believed to be the most points for any District 4 player in decades. Wyalusing slowed him down and held him to 18 points, well below his average on the season.
“I thought we did a good job on Painter,” Keyes said.
In the first quarter, Wyalusing made a concerted effort to get the ball into junior center Blake Morningstar. The 6-foot-4 big man had a big size advantage down low and his eight first-quarter points were key for Wyalusing to break open a close first four minutes of the opening frame and turn an 8-5 deficit into a 14-8 lead at the horn.
“Abram Bennett had a couple really nice passes to me early on and I got an offensive rebound (for a putback basket) early on and I just kind of built off that,” Morningstar said.
Wyalusing continued to play great defense throughout the second quarter and Isaiah Way’s deep three put them up 20-13 at the midway point in the quarter. The lead got as big as nine at 24-15 after a Way foul shot, before A Fletcher Good layup with less than five seconds remaining in the half brought us to our halftime score of 24-17.
Cowanesque Valley quickly got to work on Wylausing’s lead, and after a three-pointer by Carter Ackley pulled CV to within one at 30-29 with 4:47 left in the third quarter, Keyes called a timeout.
Cobb answered the call out of the break as he scored a basket, then stole the inbounds pass in a one-man-press and scored again, quickly putting Wyalusing back up by five. The next time down, his three-point attempt found nothing but net, capping off an incredible seven points in 25 seconds and forcing an Indian timeout.
Once again, the Indians fought back. After Tucker St. Peter scored two of his game-high 23 points with 55 seconds remaining in the frame, Cowanesque Valley had cut it to two. A Nolan Oswold free throw ended the quarter and made it 41-38.
Back-to-back threes by St. Peter tied the game at 50 with 4:59 remaining, and forced another Wyalusing timeout. Morningstar converted an and-one opportunity out of the timeout, and put the Rams up three.
After Cobb’s aforementioned three, Painter hit a clutch mid-range jumper of his own to bring CV within one. It looked like they would have a chance to take the lead, too, when Cobb missed a pair of foul shots. But, Morningstar corralled the rebound on the second shot, allowing Wyalusing to extend their lead.
After Painter layup made the score 62-61 with 5.8 seconds remaining, Abram Bennett knocked down two huge foul shots, and St. Peter’s desperation heave hit the backboard and nothing else as Wyalusing hung on to win a crucial NTL Small School matchup.
For the Rams, Cobb finished with 18, Morningstar had 17 and Way had 13. Bennett chipped in 6, while KeShawn Cameron had 5, Hunter Moss had 4 and Oswald had 1.
