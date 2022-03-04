MANSFIELD — A common saying in sports is putting your body on the line for the team.
Wyalusing’s Isaiah Way made that a reality, contributing a game winning defensive stop while landing awkwardly on his ankle, helping the Rams boys basketball team win its second straight district title.
The Rams made a nine point comeback in the second half to defeat Muncy 49-47 on Thursday night.
“I made a great sacrifice for my ankle and it feels great to make that play,” Way said. “It was worth it knowing that play possibly could of cost us overtime and possibly losing the game.”
Muncy sent a shock through Wyalusing’s system in the first quarter. The Indians outran Wyalusing in transition and dominated on the boards.
Ross Eyer made a gorgeous back door pass to his brother Branson Eyer putting Muncy up 10-4 and forced a Wyalusing timeout.
Grayden Cobb got aggressive and drove at will in the second quarter for Wyalusing. Cobb made two difficult turnaround jumpers look easy and cut Muncy’s lead to 18-14.
The Eyer brothers answered right back. Ross Eyer made a put back layup and then drilled a step back three, putting Muncy up 26-16 with just over a minute remaining in the half.
Down 27-18 at halftime, Wyalusing head coach Brent Keyes knew that something needed to change.
Wyalusing went 0-6 from beyond the arc in the first half and 9-21 on two point attempts.
“Everything that could of went wrong in the first half went wrong,” Keyes said. “I said to them that we have been here and we feel like we can win the game.”
Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar was uncharacteristically held to just four points in the first half. Morningstar backed his way into the post and scored four quick points in the first two minutes of the second half.
Way scored four himself in that time frame, cutting Muncy’s lead to 27-26.
At the 2:58 mark Way nailed a crucial three, and the assisted Morningstar to give Wyalusing a 30-29 lead.
“Isaiah Way played his butt off tonight and on the last play he saved us a district title,” Keyes said.
The game was deadlocked at 33 heading into the final eight minutes.
The game devolved into a cagey affair. At the 3:47 mark Wyalusing and Muncy were tied 37-37.
Cobb pulled off a signature three pointer and the senior did it again on the following offensive possession to put Wyalusing up 43-39.
“Grady Cobb got us going and in big games he gets us going like the last couple of district finals,” Keyes said. “When we needed a bucket he did it in the third quarter and he did it again in the fourth quarter.”
It looked as though Wyalusing may pull away, but Ross Eyer nailed a three pointer, cutting Wyalusing’s lead to 46-42 with a minute left.
Down by three points with 30 seconds left, Ross Eyer drove to the basket and scored a traditional three pointer with authority to tie the game 47-47.
Muncy fouled Cobb on the inbound. Cobb sunk the game winning free throws. Way made the defensive stop on the final play of the game.
“We have been here and we just have really mentally tough kids, Keyes said. “That is something we try to drill in our practices and something we try to instill in them from the first day in our program.”
Cobb knew what he had to do to help his team win.
“After I made those threes, it definitely made me more confident with those free throws,” Cobb said. “We were trying to give me the ball and at the end and I knew I would have to make the free throws and the second was sketchy but it dropped.”
Wyalusing advances to play the runner up of the District II Championship in the first round of states.
