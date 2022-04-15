WELLSBORO — Blake Morningstar knew he had to have a virtuoso pitching performance Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-3 junior was facing a potent Wellsboro lineup in a crucial NTL Large School matchup in Wellsboro. The Wake Forest commit delivered. Morningstar fired 6 and 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, struck out 13, and made the game-saving catch in center field as Wyalusing hung on in a thriller, 4-3.
“It was a crazy game. We knew coming in here Wellsboro was gonna be good. And they gave us a run for our money and it was a really fun game,” Morningstar said.
It was a game that had nearly everything, including a near-45 minute delay due to an injured umpire. Ultimately, nearly three hours after first pitch, Wyalusing finally outlasted Wellsboro.
“Anytime he’s pitching you figure you’re going to be in the ball game,” Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool said.
What a game it was. Wyalusing took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a walk, a Morningstar single, and an error by the Hornet catcher on a dropped third strike that appeared to have ended the inning, only for the throw to first to end up too high, allowing Hunter Moss to score.
Morningstar walked the first two Hornet hitters in Conner Adams and Darryn Callahan, and that’s where things started to get out of the ordinary.
With Cameron Brought up to bat, the first pitch was a fastball in the zone, at the letters and in on the hands of Brought. Brought did his best to catch up with the low 90s fastball, and got the slightest piece of the ball. The ball ricocheted off his bat and caught the home plate umpire near the shoulder, hitting an unpadded area with the ball traveling at a considerable speed. The home plate umpire was unable to continue, and with the first base umpire unable to go behind the plate due to a previously suffered injury of his own, the search was on for a replacement umpire.
Eventually, an umpire was brought from the softball game that was PIAA-certified in both baseball and softball, and a PIAA-certified umpire who lived down the road was called in to finish out the remainder of the softball game, in one of the more bizarre scenes you will see at a baseball game.
It helped Morningstar regroup. While there was concern over how he would respond on a cold, windy day with such a long layoff, it ended up in his favor as he settled right in.
“I think early on, I was amped up. I think the break was actually good for me. When I came back out I started pounding the zone,” Morningstar said.
Wellsboro would plate one run in the first on a wild pitch, but a runner was stranded at third, and the score was level at one heading to the 2nd inning.
Wyalusing would get their biggest offensive inning in the 2nd inning. Nick Vanderpool Jr. Walked, and Kenny Mapes singled with no outs. After a strikeout, Trehnon Hugo took a 1-2 pitch and hit a hard line drive to left. Even Hugo thought it wouldn’t leave the yard at first, but the ball carried and carried, finding its way out of the cavernous field in Wellsboro and Wyalusing led 4-1.
“ I think it was a little high inside. I just got my hands to it. I think it was a nice swing but honestly I didn’t think it was gonna go (for a home run)” he said. “It was nice to be able to get my runs in for the team.”
The teams would trade zeroes for a while, with a key inning coming in the fifth. Morningstar. Who was at 70 pitches of the allowed 100 through four, got a six-pitch inning in the Wellsboro fifth, allowing him to get deeper into the game than he was on pace to.
The score remained at 4-1 until a dramatic bottom of the 7th. Morningstar set down the first two hitters on strikes, but reached his 100th pitch and had to be removed. Coach Vanderpool had his full disposal of arms available and decided to give the ball to CJ Carr to get the final out, something that seemed to be a formality at the time. It ended up being far from it.
Carr got up in the count to the eight-hitter Sam Rudy, but hit him on the foot with a curveball to extend the game. Then, a walk on a full count put the tying run at the plate in Hornet leadoff hitter Conner Adams. Adams smoked a ball into right field for a base hit, scoring one run and bringing Darryn Callahan, maybe the most feared power hitter in the NTL, to the plate.
Callahan took two mighty swings at inside fastballs, trying to end the game right then and there, but eventually earned a walk, bringing up Cameron Brought with the bases loaded. Brought, who had been hit in the head by a Morningstar fastball an inning earlier, worked a walk of his own and all of a sudden the winning run was at 2nd with cleanup hitter Isaac Keane up.
After watching two balls and a strike, Keane saw a fastball in the heart of the zone and barreled it up. Off the bat, it looked to be sailing over the head of now-centerfielder Blake Morningstar, a result that would’ve given Wellsboro the win. But, Morningstar tracked it, and despite getting spun around, made the catch fully extended, preserving the win for Wyalusing in what is the game of the year in the Northern Tier League so far.
“That gives us a two game lead in the division,” Vanderpool said. “If we can go and beat Athens next week, we can kind of put a chokehold on the league.”
