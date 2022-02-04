Two former Wyalusing wrestling standouts and two championship teams were welcomed into the Wyalusing Wrestling Hall of Fame last month.
Wrestlers Jason Crawford and Dylan Otis, along with the 1970-71 and 2011-12 teams were honored before the Rams’ match with rival Towanda on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Crawford was instrumental in helping the Rams capture four consecutive North Section titles from 2002 to 2005. His teams also won a District IV title in 2002, a D4 dual meet crown in 2003 and district and regional championships in 2005.
Individually, Crawford put together a 36-10 record with a North Section runner-up finish and a fifth-place finish in districts during his junior year.
Crawford won a North Section title, and finished as a District IV runner-up and state qualifier. He finished that year with a 37-9 record. In total, Crawford finished with a record of 103-42.
Otis won three North Section championships, two District IV crowns and one Northeast Regional title from 2011 to 2015.
In all, Otis wrestled in the finals of those three tournaments nine times in his career.
During his junior and senior seasons, Otis came home with two state medals — finishing fourth and fifth in his final two years.
Otis won at least 30 matches in all four seasons, including becoming the only Wyalusing member of the 50-win club during a single season.
He would finish his career with a 168-22 record, including over 100 wins by fall.
The 1970-71 team led by legendary coach Karl Schnure was put to the test by a challenging schedule.
The Rams opened their season by snapping an 18-match win streak by District 2 perennial power Hanover Area.
Wyalusing rolled through their league competition to win another RTL title. The only loss of the season came to Williamsport and Jersey Shore.
The Rams crowned five individual champions — Steve Williams, Mike O’Neil, Ed Howard, Pete Bell and Vic Millard — as they won the North Section title.
The next week, the Rams avenged their two losses en route to winning the District IV championship.
O’Neil and Bell won district titles and advanced to Northeast Regionals. There, Wyalusing narrowly missed having a wrestler earn their first-ever trip to the state tournament when O’Neil dropped a highly-controversial referee’s decision in the finals.
The 2011-12 team led by Gary Haley put together an incredible season with a 23-3 record, an NTL championship and a third-place finish at the always tough Zephyr Duals.
In that year’s District Duals tournament the Rams scored big wins over Mifflinburg and Central Columbia to capture the program’s fourth-ever title.
The Rams would go on to win two matches at the state duals tournament before falling to eventual third-place finisher Fort LeBoeuf.
In the indiviudal postseason, Ryan Hart, Joe Champluvier, Brandon Kelley, Tyler Fenton, Dan Frankenfield and Anthony Clark won championships to lead the Rams to the North Section team title.
