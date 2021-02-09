WYALUSING — The Rams wrestling team picked up a 52-18 win over Troy on Monday.
Troy’s Mason Woodward pinned Brian Arnold at 172 in 1:52 and Zach Shaffer of Wyalusing got a pin over Josh Isbell in 1:07 at 189.
Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger (215), Dereck Baldwin (285) and Colbrin Nolan (160) got forfeit wins, while Kenyon Slater of Troy got a forfeit at 106 and Joseph Schwenk got a forfeit at 120 for the Trojans.
Clayton Carr of Wyalusing got a 7-0 win over Caleb Schwenk at 113 and 126 Hunter Manahan of Wyalusing pinned Seth Seymour in 5:57.
Owen Hadlock of Wyalusing pinned Jacob Hinman in 2:00 at 132 and Skyler Manahan of Wyalusing pinned Peyton
Bellows in 3:17 at 138.
Cade McMicken of Wyalusing won 14-6 by major decision over Eli Randall at 145 and at 152 Nicholas Woodruff of Wyalusing won 8-3 over Jayden Renzo of Troy.
Wyalusing 52, Troy 18
172: Mason Woodward (T) fall Brian Arnold (W), 1:52
189: Zach Shaffer (W) fall Josh Isbell (T), 1:07
215: Alex Hunsinger (W) fft.
285: Dereck Baldwin (W) fft.
106: Kenyon Slater (T) fft.
113: Clayton Carr (W) dec. Caleb Schwenk (T), 7-0
120: Joseph Schwenk (T) fft.
126: Hunter Manahan (W) fall Seth Seymour (T), 5:57
132: Owen Hadlock (W) fall Jacob Hinman (T), 2:00
138: Skyler Manahan (W) fall Peyton Bellows (T), 3:17
145: Cade McMicken (W) maj. dec. Eli Randall (T), 14-6
152: Nicholas Woodruff (W) dec. Jayden Renzo (T), 8-3
160: Colbrin Nolan (W) fft.
