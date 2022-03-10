Wyalusing's Carr, Woodruff hoping to find spots on PIAA podium

HERSHEY — Nick Woodruff entered this year needing 35 wins to reach the exclusive 100 win club. The Wyalusing senior accomplished that goal in the Northeast Regional title match last week and now he can set his sights on a bigger prize — a state medal.
“It was pretty awesome, especially to have my family there with me and all my supporters there,” Woodruff said of winning his 100th match and the regional title at the same time.
Despite needing 35 wins to enter the 100-win club, Woodruff said he believed in himself and knew he would get it done.
“I was pretty confident I was going to get it, I just didn’t know when,” he said.
Just like he was entering his senior season, Woodruff is confident heading into the 215-pound bracket at the state tournament.
“I’m pretty confident going in. I expect to win a few matches and hopefully make it to the semis and then whatever happens from there happens,” he said.
Woodruff knows how special it would be to bring home some hardware from Hershey.
“It would mean everything ... to end my high school career on that podium, to go out with a bang,” Woodruff said.
One thing Woodruff is going to do this weekend is leave it all on the mat.
“Just be confident, let it fly and have no regrets,” he said of his mindset.
Woodruff, who is the third seed and will face the winner of Anthony Govern of Southmoreland and Northern Lehigh’s Matt Frame in his first match, will be joined in Hershey by sophomore teammate CJ Carr.
Carr, who placed third at 106 pounds last week, will be making his state tournament debut when he steps on the mat today against against Carter Beck of Saegertown.
“I definitely want to soak it all in,” Carr said. “I mean the first time being down there it’s going to be a big change from the last two weekends, that’s for sure. I don’t want to let it get to my head and (I need to) just wrestle even though the crowd is a lot bigger.”
Carr believes facing wrestlers like Sullivan County’s Colton Wade the last few weeks has helped him prepare for states.
“It definitely helps to be battle-tested going into this weekend with such a tough district,” he said. “Wrestling the same kids I have been, they are all pretty tough and I think it’s pretty good to get that before the state tournament rather than just at it.”
Carr is focused on winning the first one and finding a way to get on the podium.
“Definitely want to win my first match, get in the quarterfinal round and that will set me up nice hopefully to medal. The ultimate goal this weekend is definitely to medal,” Carr said.
Wyalusing coach Mike Earle is excited to have two wrestlers competing this weekend and told them to enjoy the experience.
“(Their) mindset is be really grateful for the opportunity. We just went over this in practice, a lot of guys started this season with this goal and there’s not many that get to this point to have the opportunity so be really, really grateful, positive and excited about the opportunity,” Earle said.
While he wants them to be grateful for the opportunity, he also knows they have a chance to do something special.
“I think that’s a really good goal for both of them,” said Earle on getting a state medal. “You get to this stage, you get on a good roll and that’s where we’d really like them to end up. It’s been a few years since we’ve had a state medalist and it’s exciting that we have two (wrestlers) who have good roads (to a medal) this year.”
