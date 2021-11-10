Wyalusing's cinderella story comes to an end

WYALUSUING — The Wyalusing volleyball team couldn’t keep its magical run alive after winning the district title, falling 25-14, 25-14, 24-26 in round one of the PIAA playoffs to Holy Redeemer on Tuesday night.
The Lady Rams made it tough for the Lady Royals in the third game, but it was too little too late. Wyalusing struggled to create a foothold in the game due to nerves, and costly mistakes on service returns made winning a nearly impossible task.
Emille Otis had eight assists and two service aces for Wyalusing. London Edwards had two service aces and four digs.
Priscilla Newton recorded two service aces and eight digs for the Lady Rams. Reanne Rodriguez had one service ace and seven digs.
Olivia Leichliter made the most of her opportunity to step up for Wyalusing, finishing with three kills and three timely blocks.
Wyalusing wraps up what otherwise was one of the best seasons in recent school history, shocking North Penn-Liberty in the District IV championship game.
Look for full coverage and quotes in Thursday’s edition of The Daily Review.
