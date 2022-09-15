Wyalusing's Haley reaches 50th goal, inches closer to school record

Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley dribbles the ball up field during Saturday’s game against North-Penn Mansfield.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

Fifty career goals is an impressive milestone in high school soccer, but to do so as a junior is an even rarer feat.

Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley reached that mark just six games into her junior season..