Wyalusing's Haley reaches 50th goal, inches closer to school record

Fifty career goals is an impressive milestone in high school soccer, but to do so as a junior is an even rarer feat.
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley reached that mark just six games into her junior season..
She is the top goal-scorer so far in the NTL, and has a shot to make history in a Lady Rams jersey.
“I was just really excited,” Haley said about her emotions when reaching the mark. “I’ve wanted it since like my freshman year, and I’m just so thankful that my teammates got to help me accomplish it.”
At home this past Saturday, Haley surpassed the mark in a big way.
She would net five total goals in a 6-0 shutout win against the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Panthers, and her last would land her in the 50-goal club.
Even with the individual accomplishments for the young player, her mindset remains on helping the team win.
“It’s obviously a great accomplishment, but the way I think she looks at it, it’s about the team and how the team does,” Head Coach Gary Haley said. “She’s happy that she made it, and coming into the year it was on the radar. But I think it was more important for our team to do well and get off to a good start, so it worked out both ways.”
Her offensive excellence has translated to a hot start for the Lady Rams.
She leads the way in goals scored in the NTL with 16 already, and her team sits in the top section of the league standings.
Her speed and ability to cut through the defense have been prolific this year and helped her and her team achieve early success in 2022.
“One of my biggest assets is my speed,” Olivia said. “Me and Layla Botts, she always sends through balls and I can just run and chase after, and that’s been a big help.”
Botts and Olivia have built incredible chemistry on the field during their careers, and the one-two punch they provide on the field has paid dividends as the duo has combined to score 21 goals and dish out 15 assists.
“We play travel ball, and that’s been really good,” Olivia commented on her chemistry with Botts. “We work well together on the field.”
With 52 goals and counting just eight games into the year, a new milestone is seemingly in reach for Olivia.
The school record for Wyalusing in girls soccer is 66 goals, and though no one wants to get too far ahead of themselves for the Lady Rams, it is within reach for one of the best scorers in their program’s history.
“I don’t know if I’ll get it this year, but by next year definitely,” Olivia said. “I’m going to try this year, but next year is definitely my goal.”
With a lot of soccer left to play for Olivia, it is certainly an achievable goal, but the Lady Rams will take all of that in stride as they try to continue their impressive play in the 2022 season.
“You try not to look too far ahead,” Coach Haley said. “We try to take things one step at a time, because once you start concentrating on the future, and the next thing you know injuries happen.”
Olivia will look to continue her impressive 2022 campaign when the Lady Rams take another daunting foe on Saturday when they host the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers at 10 a.m.
