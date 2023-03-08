HERSHEY — Wrestling at the PIAA Championships in Hershey is the goal of every high school wrestler.
For Wyalusing sophomore Ayden Hunsinger and freshman Cole Patrick — it’s a family tradition.
Hunsinger joined his cousins Colin and Creighton Edsell and Dylan and Dawson Otis as a state qualifier with a fourth-place finish at 152 pounds at regionals.
“Every weekend I was here (watching them) from the time I remember,” Hunsinger said after securing his spot in states. “It means a lot to know that I’m right there with them, and hopefully, eventually be a state champ with one of them.”
Patrick is following in his dad’s footsteps as he makes the trip to Hershey. Dave Patrick went to states three times and brought home three medals, including a state championship at 135 pounds in 1999.
Cole Patrick entered the season wanting to do something even his dad couldn’t do — make the state tournament as a freshman.
“I didn’t have a lot of expectations, but I had a few goals — do better than my dad and go to states,” said Patrick, who finished second at regionals in the 114-pound bracket to punch his ticket to states.
In order to achieve that goal, Patrick said he not only worked out in the Rams’ wrestling room, but put in the work with his family as well.
“I would go over to my grandpa’s and work out with him and with my cousins. They all wrestle — the whole family wrestles,” he said.
Patrick has a great resource when it comes to getting advice on the state tournament — his dad.
“A big arena, lots of people — soak it all in,” Patrick said on what his dad told him about states. “I’m just going to go down and have fun.”
While he is planning on having some fun down there, Patrick also believes he has what it takes to get on the podium.
“I have to wrestle at my best. I think if I wrestle at my best I should place,” he said.
Patrick believes his battles with Sullivan County sophomore and now two-time sectional, district and regional champ Colton Wade has only helped him prepare for states.
“It will help me quite a bit, just learning different styles, different techniques (and) facing tough kids,” Patrick said.
Patrick is thrilled to not only be joining his dad on the list of state qualifiers from Wyalusing — but all of the former Rams who have made their way to Hershey.
“It’s an honor. It’s a lot of great names coming from Wyalusing. A lot of great wrestlers from here,” he said.
Ayden Hunsinger’s name is also on that impressive list, and he’s happy to be making the trip with Patrick.
“It means a lot to know that hard work pays off. We’ve been working pretty hard and that’s where we end up,” Hunsinger said.
Hunsinger knows that some wrestlers can struggle with the atmosphere at the Giant Center, but he believes he’s ready for the challenge.
“It’s a big atmosphere, but I’m ready to take it on,” he said.
Hunsinger has some lofty goals as he heads to Hershey.
“To place, honestly. Works not done yet until it’s over with,” Hunsinger said.
In order to reach that goal, Hunsinger believes he needs to stick to his game plan.
“Staying busy and keeping my mindset where it needs to be,” Hunsinger said of what it will take to place at states.
Wyalusing head coach Mike Earle is thrilled to be going to states with two wrestlers.
“We’re pretty grateful to have two guys qualify. It’s not easy, that’s for sure. These guys have been working hard all year. Regionals was pretty close to being a perfect day for us. We had a tough loss there with CJ (Carr), but having Ayden and Cole qualify — and being a freshman and a sophomore, is not only really encouraging this year but also for the future, too,” Earle said.
The Wyalusing coach also understands how special it is to have these two wrestlers continue their families’ legacy in Hershey.
“It’s always neat to have that heritage and tradition in a place. But (we need to) make sure that everyone knows that every individual is different ... It’s a tremendous accomplishment for them to have made it to Hershey. To have that kind of family support and tradition and heritage is pretty neat,” Earle said.
