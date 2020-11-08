HERSHEY — When it comes to state cross country, you know you are facing the best runners in the state.
Runners toe the line in a huge race, with over 100 of the best runners in Pennsylvania.
This year, things are a lot different.
The best runners in the state were still in Hershey, but there weren’t giant races.
Instead, there were smaller heats of each race.
Running what amounted to big dual meets against the state’s best can be tough for many runners.
For others, it could work out in their advantage.
On Saturday, everything worked out perfectly for Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch.
The Rams’ junior earned his first state medal with a 19th place finish in 17:31.
“It feels pretty good, it was something I wanted to do all year and I was finally able to do that,” Laudermilch said.
As it got late in his heat Laudermilch was sitting fifth and he knew he had to gain ground to try and earn a state medal.
“Something our coaches preached to us, that last mile of the race basically, that’s where the medals are won so you have to kick it in,” he said. “Our philosophy is fast, faster, fastest. I was in fifth and I just knew I had to catch those guys. I just kept moving and picked them off.”
Being in the third heat, Laudermilch had an idea of the type of time he would have to post to try and medal.
“I knew where Hunter Foust (of Hughesville) came in, I was right with him at districts, I knew if I came in at that time I would probably medal,” Laudermilch said.
The Wyalusing junior joins his brother, Kemuel, as state medalists, after his brother medaled a year ago.
“It feels pretty good actually,” Laudermilch said. “The whole legacy and being able to be like those guys, Alex Patton, Logan Newton and my brother really fueled me.”
For some the heats was tough, for Laudermilch it was fun watching the final heat, and seeing if he would bring home a medal.
“It was exciting,” he said. “Because I was watching the clock. That was pretty cool having that feeling and anticipation.”
For Wyalusing coach Jim Schools, this was the type of race his star needed to run.
“He ran that race perfectly as far as strides go,” Schools said. “He perfectly executed that race for the best we had planned. For not being able to walk the course, and be on the course, from trying to remember the course from memory, and from maps, I think he did a nice job. Times across the board are slow today, everybody, even the fast people.
“I really liked this format. I think this played to Zion’s strengths, because you don’t get lost in the shuffle. We knew the kids, we knew about Ian Zimmerman up front. We knew the kids from South Williamsport were going to be in our heat, so that really played to his strengths as far as performing well.”
Wyalusing’s Justin Hiduk finished 49th in 18:27 to wrap up his career.
“He had a great race,” Schools said. “He was running strong the whole race long, he passed two people near the finish line. He made a move and passed a couple people. I am really happy for both him and Zion and how they got to finish out the season and Justin with his career, he got to finish with a good race.”
For Hiduk, it was a good way to finish the year.
“I am happy,” he said. “I think last year was 18:30 something, I’m glad I got to knock her down some.”
While the smaller races were different, it wasn’t that much different for Hiduk than what he experienced all year long.
“I think this year, with the virus and everything, we have been running smaller races so it wasn’t too different than the whole season, which is fine.”
For Hiduk it is tough to see his cross country career end, but he is excited for track this year.
“I will probably be a little sad about it, because I’m leaving the team,” Hiduk said. “It will be sad, but we have a track season hopefully so that will be nice.”
