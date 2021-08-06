Wyalusing's Morningstar commits to D1 Wake Forest baseball

For an athlete to get a chance to play Division I baseball is special.
When it’s the biggest programs in the nation trying to sign you, it’s something truly special.
Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar will be just a junior this year.
He already has his college choice picked out, and it’s a big-time program as he committed to play in the ACC at Wake Forest.
“I can’t wait,” Morningstar said. “Playing ACC baseball has always been a dream for me. Getting to do it down South in Carolina is as good as it gets.”
While he’s just started his varsity career, because of Covid he lost his freshman season and this past year was his first varsity year, Morningstar has made a name for himself in travel ball.
This year he really started to draw the interest of many of the best programs in the country.
“I went to a PBR event about five months ago in February and ever since then I’ve started getting recruited, especially these past couple of months playing in those big tournaments down south for my travel team” Morningstar said. “I’ve gotten offers from schools like UNC (North Carolina), Vanderbilt and East Carolina and I just felt Wake was the best fit for me.”
It’s never easy making a college choice when many of the top programs in the country are interested in you.
“It’s really tough,” Morningstar said. “I had it narrowed down to four or five and all of them were really good baseball schools and they all gave me good offers. I ultimately picked Wake just because they have a new pitching coach there this year (Corey Muscara) who has a really good track record in Maryland and they have the number one pitching lab in the country, so I don’t think I can go wrong.”
Wake Forest has a state-of-the-art lab designed to reduce baseball injuries and more than 200 amateur and professional pitchers, including those from Major League teams, have received evaluations at the lab.
Wake Forest also has produced a number of high draft picks from their pitching staff as Ryan Cusick was a first round pick this year by Atlanta, No. 24 overall, one year after Jared Shuster was the 25th pick out of Wake.
Everytime a new school came calling it was special for Morningstar.
“It was awesome,” he said. “I had a lot of phone calls with a ton of schools and after every phone call I was so excited. It was an awesome feeling, it has always been a dream of mine.”
Last season was a strong start to his varsity career for Morningstar. However, the Rams standout knows there was still room to improve.
He’s worked a lot, and grown a lot with his travel team.
“I don’t think I’d be getting recruited the way I am if I wasn’t on this travel team,” Morningstar said of the East Coast Sand Hogs. “My coach, Paul McGloin, is an assistant Philly (Phillies) scout, he’s helping me out with recruiting and he’s gotten me a lot of looks.”
While he’s had success for his travel team, Morningstar also knows one of the things schools like most is what he could become.
“A lot of big name schools like that look for guys that are projectable,” Morningstar said. “I’m 6-4, 195 pounds and they are recruiting dudes substantially bigger than me to, so having size is definitely a benefit.
“Recently my fastball has been up to 93. I usually sit 89 to 91 or 92, but I can get my fastball up to 93.”
The Rams star knows that there is the potential to throw even harder in the future.
“My travel coaches told a bunch of these schools I’m going to be 95 plus by the time I graduate. As long as my arm holds up and I keep working I definitely could be.”
The idea of one day throwing 95 plus is special for Morningstar.
“It’s awesome, the harder you can throw the better,” he said. “Having a 95-mile-an-hour fastball would definitely prepare me for ACC baseball.”
Morningstar isn’t just a standout baseball player.
The junior-to-be is also a basketball star for the Rams, and he will be the football team’s starting quarterback this year.
After committing to Wake Forest there were some decisions to make when it came to sticking with all three sports, but in the end, that’s what Morningstar will do.
“I was definitely going to stick with basketball,” he said. “Not a ton of injury risk there, but I had to talk to my mom and dad about continuing to play football this year and we decided it would be fine. Wake Forest loves that I’m a three-sport athlete to. They have been great, they love how I play basketball, they love how I play football. They think it’s important I stick with those sports for the competition part of it and for the leadership.”
Playing all three sports is also something that Morningstar feels makes him a better baseball player.
“They definitely correlate and tie in together, if I can get bigger and stronger for football it will help for baseball to,” Morningstar said.
While signing with Wake Forest is special, the Rams standout does know that teams will be looking at him different next year.
“I feel like it kind of puts a target on my back, but I’m going to have to be able to deal with it,” Morningstar said.
In college Morningstar knows there will be a ton of pressure playing for a school like Wake Forest. While he’ll never face that kind of pressure in high school, having a target on his back does add a little extra pressure to help prepare him for college.
“The pressure that is going to be put on me here in the NTL is nothing like what it’s going to be like there at Wake Forest, but it will help me prepare for it.”
