Wyalusing's Newton celebrates 1,000 digs

Wyalusing senior Priscilla Newton (seated) is joined by her team and the Wyalusing student section as she celebrates reaching 1,000 career digs.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

WYALUSING — Wyalusing senior Priscilla Newton hit the milestone of 1,000 career digs against Canton on Sept. 12, but unaware until the next morning, had to wait to celebrate the achievement.

After a bye week and a road game, she was finally able to celebrate on her home court during her team’s sweep over Athens on Thursday night.