Wyalusing's Newton celebrates 1,000 digs

WYALUSING — Wyalusing senior Priscilla Newton hit the milestone of 1,000 career digs against Canton on Sept. 12, but unaware until the next morning, had to wait to celebrate the achievement.
After a bye week and a road game, she was finally able to celebrate on her home court during her team’s sweep over Athens on Thursday night.
“It feels great, especially on a night like tonight when we have a lot of the community out,” Newton said. “Everyone is going to be happy either way — win or loss — but it’s nice celebrating on a win, because you’re already in good spirits.”
The milestone is a result of years of hard work and dedication, dating back to even before junior high.
“She’s been playing since the year before I started (coaching) junior high,’’ Wyalusing coach and Priscilla’s mom Jennifer Newton said. “She was in the gym with us, so she’s worked for every piece of those digs, she’s just played phenomenal this year.”
Celebrating the achievement was a special moment for Jennifer, as both a coach and a parent.
“It’s an emotional one for me,” she said. “It’s great when any player hits those milestones, but when it’s your own kid, it’s super special.”
Priscilla has played the libero position all through high school, but that was not her original position.
“It’s funny, because in junior high she was an outside hitter,” Coach Newton said. “I remember thinking ‘I’ve got to find a place for her after eighth grade.’ She loves to play everywhere and kind of fell into that libero position when she came in as a freshman.”
She fell into it, and then she excelled.
“When I started playing as a freshman and I only got like 100 digs, I didn’t think that was a lot and I didn’t think it would play into anything,” Priscilla said. “But it ended up being a really big push to me getting 1,000.”
That push resulted in around 900 digs over the next two-and-a-half seasons.
“I’ve worked really hard in the offseason and I just really focused on getting better for my team, and it helped me achieve this milestone,” said Priscilla, who was sure to credit her teammates for helping her get to this point.
“Having my personal success is because of my teammates and them encouraging me,” she said. “It’s helped all of us have a really successful two seasons.”
That success has come against some tough competition and powerful hitters in the Northern Tier League, but Priscilla has embraced that challenge.
“I’ve always had an instinct, I’ve never been afraid of it. You just have to stare the ball in the eye and you just have to take it,” she said. “It’s definitely a momentum builder. Getting those digs is something that will help my team both emotionally and point-wise.”
Priscilla knew she was close to hitting 1,000 digs going into this season, but made sure her focus remained on the team’s success.
Now that it is out of the way, her attention has shifted entirely to helping the Lady Rams win another District IV title, and hopefully get further than that.
“Just keep digging it up and help my team get to the end,” she said.
The next step in that journey will come against North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.