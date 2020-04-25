Wyalusing’s Lylah Oswald had two sports she really excelled at in high school.
She was one of the top volleyball players in the area, while she also excelled in the pole vault in track and field.
When it came to figuring out her future, the Wyalusing senior was looking at both sports, but in the end, it was the pole vault that drew her to commit to Kutztown.
“I definitely considered volleyball for a long time,” Oswald said. “I played club all the way up until this point. It was a hard decision for me. I always wanted to play volleyball up until this point. I played club every winter, but this season I decided to coach instead of play and it made me think about my decisions. I know volleyball will be a big part of my life, it was hard, but I found so much more opportunity within track and field than I did in volleyball.”
For Oswald, there were a lot of choices on where to go for the pole vault.
“There were a lot of opportunities,” Oswald said. “Most colleges I went to had spots open in the pole vault. But, it’s also pretty hard to find a school that has good coaches. I’m fortunate Kutztown has such a good coach there.”
That played a big role in the decision for Oswald.
“I think that’s something really important making that decision,” Oswald said. “They have a really good coach. Seeing Kutztown had so many vaulters, I always had Ashlee (Newton) to compete against (at Wyalusing) and it helped me bring my game along. It’s exciting to have all those people to watch and learn from.”
Having Newton at Wyalusing always made Oswald a better vaulter.
“At first she was the one that got me into it,” Oswald said. “I didn’t know pole vault existed until I joined the track team. I didn’t start pole vaulting until sophomore year. I couldn’t stop pole vaulting because I did it with her. Then I fell in love with the sport, then we were pushing each other, and trying to make each other better.”
All the competition in District 4 when Oswald competed, and in the state of Pennsylvania, just made Oswald work even harder.
“I never really knew pole vault was so amazing,” Oswald said. “It’s amazing to watch people do it and think wow, I could never do that. Then I tried it and thought maybe I can. This year, when I started doing winter meets, seeing all the girls at vault works working year round, and knowing I never had that opportunity. I’m excited to see what happens when I have that chance in college.”
When she can focus on pole vault all year, Oswald is excited to see the results.
“I feel like once I dedicate so much time with it, it’s going to help me grow,” she said. “Pole vault, being so technical, if you aren’t doing things related to it year round, you won’t be able to soar like you would be. It’s important to do it year round, or nearly year round, you will do better.”
For Oswald, right when she visited campus she knew it was the right fit for her.
“When I visited for my official visit, the campus is so beautiful, and the coach is so cool, he’s so into everything he’s doing,” Oswald said. “He’s a very good coach. All the vaulters there already are so nice and they wanted me to be involved in all I’m doing. Ally Tama is there, from Towanda, someone I can look up to when I’m there.”
At Kutztown, Tama has become one of the best vaulters in the nation, and that’s something that excites Oswald.
“It almost seems like I can do the same thing,” Oswald said. “That coach is helpful enough if he can get her to be a PSAC Champion, why can’t I?”
This year, Oswald had some big hopes in the pole vault. Unfortunately, with everything going on, those hopes were dashed.
“I was hoping for a little bit more time this season to see where I could wind up when I get there,” Oswald said. “It’s more of a reason to work hard when I get there.”
What makes things tougher is the pole vault is a hard event to do alone at home.
“It’s super tough. It’s such a technical event,” Oswald said. “You can’t get better unless you are a jumping a bit. Up until this point I hadn’t been jumping until the season started. This year I jumped in the winter. I was finally starting somewhere where I ended last year. so many milestone I could have reached this year, that I don’t have a chance to grab at.”
Oswald had some big goals this year, but now she has to rethink her goals with all this time until she vaults again.
“It’s definitely a dream of mine to hit 12 feet,” Oswald said. “It’s one of the bigger goals I’ve set. This year I had goals in mind, but it’s hard to set them in college, because I have so much more time to set long-term goals. I have to reconsider everything I set up before as a goal. I have to create new goals.
“It’s so sudden and shocking to all of us that we didn’t have a season this year. I was really heartbroken when I heard the news. My coach and I were planning big things this year. Last year I missed my chance at states. I was excited this year, I had a good chance of making it.”
Right now, Oswald is trying to keep staying in shape for college track and field next year.
“I have been trying to stay in shape on my own,” she said. “It’s difficult when you don’t have the certain weights and certain machines, but there are always things you can do at home, which is helpful.”
Having college to look forward to is one sense of excitement for Oswald during this time.
“Honestly, college is probably one of the only things I have to look forward to at this point,” she said. “I am really looking forward to it. It’s the only thing that’s a constant in my life.”
