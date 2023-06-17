SAYRE — Even at just 10 years old, you can’t tell Leyna Schap’s story without mentioning softball.
Schap, who has familial ties to the Sayre area — her mother, Jacki played softball at Sayre and graduated in 1999, and her grandmother, Ardyth Gressel still lives in the area — has become something of a softball phenom before even reaching the fifth grade.
Her dedication and hard work has been rewarded, as Schap was nominated and selected to represent the northeast region as a member of the USSSA All-American team, playing in the 9u open division.
“She’s very proud to be representing the northeast because it is such a competitive softball area,” Jacki Schap said.
Taking up softball as early as four years old, Schap progressed quickly, having a natural ability in the sport.
“We were able to tell by an early age, if she put in the time and the hard work, this was going to be something she’d progress at,” Leyna’s father, Matt Schap said.
A member of the Keystone State Bombers 10u travel team based out of Manheim, Pa., Schap has helped lead her team to a 17-5 record so far in 2023. In the field, Schap normally plays corner infield — specifically first base — while also being effective out of the batter’s box. Schap is also a member of the Halifax Gold 10u team.
“She’s a run producer. She likes to get on base,” Matt Schap said. “She progressed very quickly. By age six she could make throws from third to first.”
While Schap often focuses on getting on base and moving around with timely stealing, there is one memory so far in her softball career that sticks out to her.
“My first home run,” Leyna Schap said.
While she was named to the northeast region team, the collection of players from around the country will be mixed up when the tournament begins, to increase parity throughout.
Set to take place at USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Fla., Schap will be one of just 115 players across the country selected to participate in her division. Before being selected, Schap had to go through a rigorous tryout combine in Ashburn, Va., testing her softball and overall athletic abilities.
“She was nominated for the team, but we don’t know by who,” Jacki Schap said. “(The tryout was) similar to the NFL Combine in terms of intensity.”
While softball may serve as her main sport, Schap also participates in cheer, as well as being a part of her school’s chorus. Also a straight-A student, she has been able to balance a very busy schedule, alongside the help of her family.
“(cheer) helps her first base stretch,” Jacki Schap said. “(softball) helps her competitiveness,”
Still years away from competing at the high school level, Schap has interests in staying on the diamond beyond that.
“She’s already talking about going to college and playing,” Jacki Schap said.
“I didn’t think about (where I would want to play yet),” Leyna Schap added.
The USSSA Summer All-American games will begin on July 31.
Ahead of the tournament, Schap’s family has established a gofundme to offset some of the costs she and her family will accrue ahead of the event. The link to donate can be found at https://gofund.me/12104aad, or by searching ‘Leyna attend USSSA All-American Softball Games.’
“She’s excited to represent both her travel team, her rec team, her hometown,” Matt Schap said. “The northeast region is pretty big, it goes all the way from Maine to North Carolina. She’s looking forward to meeting people from Arkansas, or out west, or (even) Texas (for example).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.