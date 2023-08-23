Dealing with the invasive spotted lanternfly can be frustrating and challenging. Fortunately, Penn State Extension provides valuable resources, such as its Spotted Lanternfly Management Guide, to help people manage the pest effectively.
Authored by scientists and extension educators in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, the guide features comprehensive information, illustrations, charts and photos on the pest’s biology, behavior, plant damage and management, and an overview of ongoing research.
The publication is one of many spotted lanternfly resources that can be found online at https://extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly.
Sightings of the spotted lanternfly can be reported by contacting the spotted lanternfly call center at 888-4BADFLY. This information will be shared with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Call center representatives also can answer general questions about the spotted lanternfly but do not handle requests for pest control or treatment services.
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive planthopper that first was detected in North America in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania. Not only does it feed on more than 70 species of trees and other woody plants, but it also can render outdoor areas unusable by leaving behind a sugary excrement called honeydew, explained Emelie Swackhamer, horticulture educator with Penn State Extension.
“The spotted lanternfly is an insect that can take time, energy and money to manage, especially in heavily infested areas,” she said. “Those dealing with this pest for the first time may be concerned, but arming oneself with knowledge can help.”
And that’s where the guide can play an important role. It begins by providing background on the insect, including the current distribution and quarantined counties. The publication also looks at the pest’s life cycle, which has four nymphal stages before it becomes an adult. Its appearance changes during the molting process for each stage, noted Amy Korman, horticulture extension educator based in Northampton County, and that’s why it’s important to know this for identification purposes.
The guide provides details of the pest’s feeding and movement behaviors for each life stage and the possible damage populations can cause. While the spotted lanternfly will feast on a variety of plant species — the most common outlined in the guide — the insect has a fondness for Ailanthus, or tree of heaven, an invasive plant that is common in fencerows and unmanaged woods, along the sides of roads, and in residential areas.
While there is no way to get rid of spotted lanternflies completely, Korman said the guide provides the latest information on ways to manage spotted lanternflies, including an assessment tool that can help people decide if and when to treat spotted lanternflies based on the severity of the infestation and the likelihood of plant damage.
“While ongoing research continues into finding long-term, safe and effective solutions to the problem, there are many methods people can use to reduce spotted lanternflies,” Korman said. “Each situation is different, and deciding on a plan of action requires everyone to assess their situation and decide what makes sense for them.”
Management techniques include mechanical control methods that do not use insecticides. One of these methods is a circle trap, which can capture many spotted lanternflies on individual trees; however, they do not prevent lanternflies from moving around in a landscape and returning.
Circle traps can be purchased commercially or can be a do-it-yourself project. A detailed guide on building a trap can be found on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/how-to-build-a-spotted-lanternfly-circle-trap.
When dealing with large insect populations, citizens may have little recourse other than using chemical control. When applied properly, insecticides can be an effective and safe way to reduce lanternfly populations.
Insecticides best for controlling the pest include those with the active ingredients natural pyrethrins, bifenthrin carbaryl and dinotefuran. However, there are safety, environmental and sometimes regulatory concerns that accompany the use of insecticides, so homeowners should do research, weigh the pros and cons, and seek professional help if needed.
Swackhamer also warned against home remedies, such as cleaning and other household supplies, as they can be unsafe for humans, pets, wildlife and plants.
