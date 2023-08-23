Students receive scholarships to support future careers in dairy industry

Twelve undergraduate students were recently recognized with Student Leader Scholarships, an award intended to encourage and empower the next generation of dairy producers. Supported by the Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and Tröegs Independent Brewing for the 2023-24 academic year, each scholarship recipient will receive $3,000 to support their undergraduate studies in academic programs that support the dairy industry.
“This is a competitive scholarship program, and these 12 scholarship recipients are highly deserving due to their strong foundation in the dairy industry and their commitment to future careers that help advance Pennsylvania dairy,” said Michelle Shearer, Workforce Development Manager at the Dairy Excellence Foundation. “From interests in agricultural engineering and food science to dairy herd management and nutrition, the passion these students have for their education and agriculture as a whole is inspiring.
The Student Leader Scholarship program was designed to provide recognition, encouragement, and financial assistance to outstanding students enrolled in dairy-related academic programs—including dairy and animal science, agricultural marketing and business, nutrition, food science, agriculture and extension education, agricultural communications, agricultural engineering, or related fields.
“We continue to support this scholarship program each year because we are committed to helping college students who are passionate about the dairy industry have the financial support they need to find meaningful careers,” said Dave Smith, Executive Director at the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association. “It’s important to keep the Pennsylvania dairy industry vibrant and growing, and investing in our next generation and these 12 dairy leaders is a great way to do that.”
To qualify for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in a dairy-related undergraduate major and demonstrate a commitment to pursuing a future career in dairy. One scholarship is specifically designated for an incoming freshman.
“We use a lot of Pennsylvania grain, honey and produce in our beers and at our Snack Bar here at Tröegs,” says founding brother Chris Trogner. “And our cheese collaborations with Caputo Brothers Creamery use 100% Pennsylvania cow’s milk, so our connection to Pennsylvania agriculture already runs deep. These scholarships are a great way to amplify that connection and support the future of the industry.”
Local students who received these scholarships include:
Alex Empet is a freshman studying dairy production and management at SUNY Cobleskill. Alex is the son of Rick and Dana Empet of Kingsley, Susquehanna County. Growing up on his family’s dairy farm, he is the sixth generation of his family to farm and has experience with all aspects of dairy production – from daily calf and heifer care to milking, feeding and cropping. Alex helped his family with the decision-making process for installing an SCR herd monitoring system and now uses the technology to help manage their heifer breeding program. He is actively involved in showing dairy cows in 4-H and at the Premier Junior Holstein Show. Alex hopes to find a future career working in the dairy industry at the farm level.
“As a sixth-generation dairy farmer, it is an honor to receive funds from these organizations. Thanks to your generosity, I can continue my education and family’s involvement in dairy farming. I look forward to being a dairy advocate as I prepare for a future career in the dairy industry.” –Alex Empet
Kendal Jenkins is a junior studying animal science at The Pennsylvania State University. Kendal is the daughter of James and Tracy Jenkins of Columbia Crossroads, Bradford County. She has 10 years of experience working on her family’s 60-cow dairy farm and also completed an on-farm internship on a 1,200-cow dairy operation. Kendal is interested in dairy research and serves as the undergraduate president of ADSA while also beginning an honors thesis on dairy cattle fertility. After graduation, Kendal hopes to contribute to the dairy industry through a career as a dairy herd manager or agricultural lender.
“I am extremely grateful to have received this scholarship. I am passionate about the dairy and agricultural industry, and this scholarship will allow me to continue down this path. I hope that it will allow me to continue to thrive in the dairy community and in my academics.” –Kendal Jenkins
Visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/scholarships to learn more about the Student Leader Scholarship program and how to support the scholarship fund. Contact Michelle Shearer at mshearer@centerfordairyexcellence.org or 570-768-8316 with questions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.