LAPORTE — The Northeast Bradford boys soccer team fell behind early and ultimately lost 4-2 to Sullivan County on Monday.
All of the game’s goals came in the first half.
We let one in early, then started to play very well, but ultimately fell off track,” NEB coach Scott Merritt said. “Misjudgments, delayed reactions and too often, poor positioning was ultimately our downfall today.”
Josh Stanton netted both goals for NEB
Joe Stanton, Brandon Allen and Cesar Alvarez each had one assist in the loss.
Sullivan County out shot the Panthers 31-18 and held a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.
NEB goalie Andrew Beers made 11 saves in the contest.
“We’re looking to take a deep breath make sure we get back to basic soccer mechanics at all three levels and transitioning from attack to defend,” Merritt said. “They never stopped trying, but often proper technique will give better output with less input.”
The Panthers will travel to Towanda for a match at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.
NEB 5, NP-L 3 (Saturday)
LIBERTY – After falling behind 3-0, the Northeast Bradford Panthers (3-0) rallied back late for a 5-3 win over NP-Liberty on Saturday.
Liberty would press early and go up 2-0 at the half. They would get another goal early in the second half before the Panthers rallied.
Josh Stanton would net two goals while Westen Perkins, Alvarez, and Joe Stanton would add the other goals as they netted five second-half goals.
Josh Stanton, Alvarez, and Allen would all add assists.
Wellsboro 6, Troy 0 (Saturday)
WELLSBORO – The Troy soccer team traveled to Wellsboro on Saturday and was shut out by a score of 6-0.
Wellsboro received goals from five different players with Sam Rudy, Alex Citrino, Lucas Cuneo, Jack Poirier, and Jack Bryant all scoring.
Troy would get 12 saves from Eli Randall in the goal but was outshot 19-2 on goal and 12-0 on corner kicks.
Troy will be back in action on Wednesday on the road in Williamson at 4:30 p.m.
Williamson 14, Towanda 0 (Saturday)
TIOGA JUNCTION – The Towanda Black Knights fell to 0-6 on the season as they lost to Williamson on Saturday, 14-0.
Williamson had three hat tricks in the win as Towanda continued to search for its first win of the 2022 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.