Susquehanna County dairy promotion team visits Harford Fair

Our Dairy Promotion Team was involved in so many things during the Harford Fair such as dairy shows, kiddy tractor pull and helping people get their “three everyday of dairy.”
Throughout the week free dairy treats were served including fresh fruit parfaits, strawberry banana smoothies and lots of root beer floats.
Our team went on milk walks every day with a wagon full of ice cold chocolate milk for people to grab one to enjoy. Serving dairy products provided lots of nutrients everyone needed while walking around the fairgrounds.
An exciting highlight of our team’s week at the fair was meeting Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding when he stopped by our booth. He spoke to each one of us and thank us for being part of the dairy industry.
It was a great week supporting our Susquehanna County dairy farmers at the Harford Fair.
