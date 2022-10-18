The Towanda Area Christian Outreach (TACO) reports it served 580 people in the month of September. That number is the highest monthly total in nearly two years. TACO and its 35 volunteers remain committed to serving those who are in need. TACO operates in the Northeast Bradford, Towanda, and Wyalusing school district areas.
TACO is supported by myriad local businesses who donate financial or food resources such as Aldi, Tops, and Shores Sisters. Meat is provided by Cargill and Hunters Sharing the Harvest. Other organizations such as churches and local foundations also provide support. Food drives, fundraisers, and individual charitable donations are also essential to keeping TACO up and operating as it strives to provide families with abundant, healthy, nutritious food.
TACO operates Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is located at 1876 Golden Mile Road in Wysox. They are an equal opportunity provider and can be reached at 570-265-4422 or through their Facebook page.
