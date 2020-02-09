Scholastic athletes and trivia fans were treated to an exciting series of tie breaker rounds during the match between Towanda and Spencer Van Etten on Saturday.
The first question referred to the department store in Miracle on 34th Street, which both teams were able to answer correctly without a problem. When the second question referenced Mount Rushmore, the crowd was proud most of them had gotten the answer correct to this one as well.
The confidence in the room began to swell. The contestants and even the audience had started to feel comfortable in their knowledge. How could they have not? Both of those had seemed to be questions everyone should know the answer to.
The third question, was “Who was the 10th President of the United States?”
That one stumped everyone, contestants and crowd alike. The timer ticked down and the scholastic athletes put their heads together while some of the crowd asked the Internet.
In the end the question stumped everyone, letting fans of John Tyler (the 10th president) down.
This was when the nature of the competition was made all too clear — you either know the answer or you don’t. Another precise question completely unrelated to the other three was asked, and when answers were suspended, Spencer Van Etten was able to answer it correctly while Towanda fell short.
However, competitors, fans and judges were all in great spirits and the competition continued rolling right along.
Later, the Towanda team, headed by Noah Poll, with veteran members Kaigan Stroop and Dominic Tavani, alongside newcomer Derek Harrington, shared some insight to the competition.
This season they were only able to consistently practice during their lunches, but when training for competitions like this, it’s hard to find something that can’t be used towards their trivia.
In fact the boys each specialized in their own forms of trivia. Dominic enjoys history, Kaigan is into science and chemistry, Noah handles math, while Derek covers the bases of sports entertainment and obscure facts of history.
For outside of competition fun, the boys find trivia nights enjoyable, where they can dominate their parents until 80’s and 90’s pop culture night comes along.
However it’s nights like these where the boys can get a lot of practice in being quick on the buzzer and combating tip-of-the-tongue phenomenon. Which is basically a fancier name for forgetting what you were just about to say, and it’s something that can strike at any time in these style of competitions.
Harrington, who is in his first year of competition, shared that being quick on the buzzer is something he practiced a lot too.
The Kwasnoski Cup is named in the memory of Daniel Kwasnoski, who captained the 1984 Athens Scholarship Challenge Team.
His family annually presents the traveling trophy to the captain of the winning team.
The next round of qualifiers at Guthrie’s Patterson Auditorium is set for noon on Feb. 22.
