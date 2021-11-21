The Rev. Dr. Delbert E. Resmer, age 89, pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, after a long and heroic battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born on July 14, 1932, in Eganville, Ontario, Canada, Del remained a loyal Canadian all his life.
He was predeceased by his father, Walter, and mother, Thelma, brothers Elmer and Willis, infant twins Jeffrey and Jennifer, and daughter Andreia Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Tyler; daughters Adele Stiles Resmer (Larry), Helen O’Rear, Ruth Peterson (Bill), son Philip (Joanne); Ron Hofmann (Nancy), Terri Hofmann, Michael Hofmann,and Donna Hofmann (Walter Jennings); 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and by special friend Barry Hunteman.
He began his ministry at Bethany Lutheran Church, Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, followed by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Monaca, Pennsylvania; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rochester, Pennsylvania; Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Elmira, New York; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bridgeport, Connecticut; and was interim pastor for several churches in Florida.
Del obtained his pilot’s license at the age of 17 and loved flying. He enjoyed golfing, but being with family and friends was what he loved most.
There are a lot of things we will miss, but as one granddaughter put it, what we will miss most are his smiles, jokes, and very snug hugs. Del had numerous friends throughout Canada and the U.S. and was deeply loved by his family.
Services will be held in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Troy, Pennsylvania, where Del and Lorraine had been attending since 1995, and in Zion Lutheran Church in Pembroke, Ontario, Canada, followed by interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center pancreatic cancer research, or a charity of your choice.
Memorial messages may be left at A Wise Choice Funeral and Cremation Services in Apache Junction AZ (https://awisechoiceaz.com).
